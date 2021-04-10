BOLIVAR, Mo. — Two days worth of rain delays finally ended Saturday night with the Quincy University baseball team making the wait worthwhile.
Left-hander starter Riley Martin struck out 11 batters over six innings and right-hander Dalton Overstreet worked out of a jam in the ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 victory over Southwest Baptist in the first game of the Great Lakes Valley Conference series at Dodson Field.
It is Quincy’s seventh straight victory.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday with the status of the fourth and final game of the series still to be determined.
Martin had a couple hiccups, allowing single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings as the Bearcats capitalized on a wild pitch that moved a runner into scoring position in the second and two walks and an error that resulted in a run in the sixth.
However, Martin (5-1) struck out the final three batters he faced in the sixth, giving him double-digit strikeouts in five of his six starts.
Right-handed reliever Jack Widhalm allowed a run in the seventh before lefty Sam Stephens worked a scoreless eighth and Overstreet worked around two walks to earn his sixth save.
The Hawks (15-6, 11-5 GLVC) backed Martin by scoring in each of the first four innings. First baseman Michael Nielsen had an RBI single in the first inning, third baseman Dayson Croes delivered a two-run double in the second, shortstop Gino D’Alessio singled home a run in the third and Croes’ RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth was good for a 5-1 lead.
Croes finished 2 for 2, while Nielsen, D’Alessio, Jacob Kalusniak, Cole Evans and Brock Boynton each had two hits.