LEBANON, Ill. – A record-setting day led to a shootout in GLVC play between the Quincy Hawks and McKendree University Bearcats.
The Hawks came out on top with the 63-62 victory in overtime. This was the first win for the Hawks at Leemon Field.
The Bearcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first five minutes of action. QU got on the board with a Tionne Harris 19-yard pass to Paul Sullivan Jr. on 8 plays in 81 yards in 1:42. After McKendree answered on a two-play drive, Harris found AJ Hardin on an 18-yard pass to make it 21-14.
The game moved to the second quarter which saw the Bearcats return a punt 95 yards to go up 2 scores. McKendree extended their lead to 21 with a Turner Pullen 7-yard touchdown pass. Miles Cheatum found the end zone on a 5-yard run to get the Hawks back within 14 points.
The scoring was not done yet in the first half as the Bearcats went up 42-21. With 90 seconds left in the half, Tremayne Lee got a house call from 24 yards out as the offense went 65 yards in three plays.
McKendree made it a 49-28 ballgame going into the halftime break.
The Hawks would score 21 answered points in the third quarter to tie the game at 49. It started with a 3-yard run by Lee less than five minutes into the quarter.
Senior Linebacker Peyten Chappel got in on the scoring action as he had a 68-yard fumble recovery. Lee added his 3rd touchdown of the game with a minute left in the quarter.
Quincy took the 56-49 lead with 9 minutes left in the contest on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Harris to Jalen Lawrence. The Bearcats tied the game with 4 minutes and change left on a 3-yard TD pass.
As the game moved to overtime, the Hawks went on offense first and they took full advantage. Lee punched it home from 2 yards out. With the defense needing a stop for the win, Mckendree found the end zone, but then failed their two-point conversion attempt.
Harris finished with 469 yards passing and three touchdowns.
