QUINCY -- The Hawks have rarely found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard this season, as No. 13 ranked Quincy University’s baseball team was 31-9 overall and 21-2 at home heading into Tuesday's home game against No. 4 ranked Central Missouri.
Junior short stop Gino D'Alessio credited his team's experience for being one of the main reasons behind their success this year.
"We have an older group of guys," said D'Alessio. "We've been with each other now for a few years so we know how to handle adversity and that's definitely helped a lot this season and in games like today."
D'Alessio hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to give QU the lead.
QU continued their winning ways with an 8-6 win over the Mules tying the two game season series up after dropping the first matchup 15-1 in Warrensburg, Mo. back on April 4.
The Hawks had a sluggish start to this one after being down 2-1 after D'Alessio scored a run off of an RBI hit from junior Luke Napleton.
Neither team would manage to put a single run on the board from the second to fifth inning, as both teams struggled to make contact at bat. Central Missouri would put pressure on QU in the sixth inning after an RBI single and a two-run home run put them up 5-1.
QU head coach Matt Schissel talked about the team's mindset being down early to a Central Missouri team that had beat them in dominate fashion earlier in the month.
"They're a really good ball club," said Schissel. "They're one of the best teams out there. they kicked are butt a couple weeks ago. we got down early, but when we were down 5-1 the message to the team was just keep playing the game and good things will happen."
QU would control the game the rest of the way being responsible for seven of the remaining eight runs of the game in the seventh and eighth inning.
Bottom of the seventh inning would see sophomore centerfielder Connor Simons get walked in which allowed first baseman Lance Logsdon to score.
One at bat later, senior outfielder Brock Boynton would pick up a two-RBI single with teammates first basemen Austin Simpson and second baseman Nolan Wosman both scoring.
A couple plays later D'Alessio would hit a three RBI homer to left field to give QU their first lead of the afternoon.
QU would only give up one more run being an RBI single as the final run for the Hawks would be a home run from Wosman.
D'Alessio would end up going 1-3 with three RBI, one home run and two runs.
Napleton would end up going 1-3 with one RBI and a double.
Logsdon would end up going 1-4 with one run.
Wosman would end up going 1-2 with one RBI, one home run and two runs.
Boynton would end up going 1-3 with two RBI and one run.
Simons would have one run and one RBI along with Simpson earning a run as well.
D'Alessio highlighted the momentum the team pulled from their pitchers specifically graduate student Cruz Meier closing things out for QU on the mound.
"I believe it was the fifth or sixth inning Cruz Meier came in and limited the damage, it was 5-1 bases were loaded and he kept it at 5-1 and we used that momentum on offense and carried it into the last few innings," said D'Alessio.
Freshman pitcher Aaron Smith would pitch for 5.1 innings ending up with four runs and four hits allowed. He would have three walks and five strikeouts.
Meier would get four more strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched allowing one run and two hits.
Schissel spoke on the stay the course mindset he wants his team to continue having heading into Friday and moving forward this season.
"Just playing hard," said Schissel. 'If we get down early we just have to keep playing the game of baseball which has been a big message for the guys whether we're up or down don't give up and if we keep that mindset we'll be fine."
QU (32-9) will be back at QU Stadium versus Drury University (27-19) this Friday at 3 p.m. The two teams will also have a double header on Saturday and a final matchup on Sunday.
The Hawks are 22-2 at home, while Drury is 8-13 on the road this season.
