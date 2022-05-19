CALEDONIA, Mich. -- The Quincy University Hawks rebounded from a crushing defeat to keep their baseball season alive.
QU came back from a devastating 12-inning loss to Northwood to hammer top-seeded Davenport 17-4 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional on Thursday afternoon.
The Hawks improved to 34-23 overall and are scheduled to play again at 3 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination tournament.
“Obviously, Game 1 took the wind out of our sails – that was tough to swallow,” QU coach Matt Schissel said. “But our players just refused to lose. Our backs were against the wall, and we showed a lot of fight. I’m really proud of our guys.”
Quincy grabbed a 6-2 fourth-inning lead against Davenport after Brock Boynton belted a three-run home run to right field.
Boynton added a two-run triple in the seventh inning and another home run in the ninth. He finished with six RBIs.
"After the first game, I went and took a walk to clear my head," Boynton said. "Obviously, everyone was down. That was a really tough first game. We just decided that we weren't ready to go home. We've faced a lot of adversity and we battled through it to win that second game."
Senior right-hander Jay Hammel delivered with an excellent start for the Hawks.
Hammel pitched a complete game and improved his record to 9-2.
“Jay really stepped up,” Schissel said. “Our season was on the line, and he gave us a great performance.”
Hammel went nine innings, striking out seven while allowing four runs.
“Coach told us after the second game that not many teams could come back like we did,” Hammel said. “It’s win or go home, and we didn’t want to go home. Our guys really came back strong. The run support from my teammates was huge.”
In Thursday’s first game, Quincy blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning before falling to Northwood 10-5 in 12 innings.
The Hawks gave up three home runs in the top of the ninth in the tournament opener at Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex.
Northwood’s Myles Beale delivered an RBI single in the top of the 12th to break a 5-5 deadlock. The Timberwolves added four more runs in the inning.
Down 1-0, the Hawks responded with a three-run fourth inning.
Adam Lewis drew a bases loaded walk before Joe Roscetti delivered with a two-run single.
The lead grew to 4-1 in the sixth when Adam Lewis connected on a sacrifice fly to drive in Lance Logsdon.
The Hawks took a 5-1 lead when Zach Parks contributed an eighth-inning sacrifice fly that plated Gino D’Alessio.
Northwood opened the ninth inning with back-to-back solo home runs by Rhett Evans and Beale to draw within 5-3.
David Jeffers then came up with two outs and a runner on base before connecting on a two-run homer to tie the game.
Quincy ace Spencer Walker gave up just one run entering the ninth inning before surrendering the three long balls.
“I should’ve taken Spencer out earlier and let him get the win – that was my fault,” Schissel said. “He pitched really well and put us in a position to win the ballgame.”
Walker allowed eight hits and five runs in 8 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
Now the Hawks take aim at winning the regional over the next two days.
“We know we can compete with both teams, and we know we can beat both teams,” Hammel said. “We’re excited to see what we can do and we’re looking forward to it.”
