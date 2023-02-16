QUINCY -- This was exactly the kind of game Quincy University women's basketball was looking for after a series of disappointing losses.
QU came out strong and came away with a 77-54 win over Great Lakes Valley Conference opponent William Jewell College on Thursday at Pepsi Arena.
"It feels really good because we were a little down after that loss (on Saturday), but we came together," said Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin. "We just figured things out and I'm really proud of everybody. Everybody just played really well."
Martin finished tied with team lead in scoring with 24 points, while also picking six boards, six assists and three steals.
"I know my teammates trust me," Martin said. "They found me and they passed me the ball. I just had to mow down some shots. We had a shoot around this morning and I thought I was hot and just kept shooting."
Hawks junior forward Sarah Nelson also scored 24 points, giving QU a second threat.
It was the first time QU had two players reach over 20 points since Feb. 6, 2021, when Nelson scored 31 points and Laney Lantz reached 21 points against the University of Illinois-Springfield.
"Anytime we can get Beth and Sarah in double-digit scoring is a pretty good night for us," said QU head coach Kaci Bailey. "Obviously, they are kind of our go-to players and for both of them to have 24 (points) tonight is pretty good. It makes us hard to guard."
Nelson returned to action after missing last Saturday's game.
"Usually me and Sarah are on the same page," Martin said. "I feel like we played very well together. We understand each other and I know that I love playing with her."
An unheralded star during Thursday's win was senior forward Emma Knipe, who pulled down a team-high 16 rebounds.
"Obviously we were without Cymirah Williams, who's a big rebounder for us," Bailey said. "Her and Emma snap up most of the boards. I thought Emma did a phenomenal job. Although she wasn't scoring, she still made an impact on the game."
The Hawks found themselves in a quick 6-0 hole, but soon recovered.
By the end of the third quarter, the Hawks took a 16-10 lead over William Jewell.
A huge part of QU's turnaround was the play of Martin, who went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and scored 19 points during the first half.
"I'm just really proud of us," Martin said. "We just came together. Our defense was really good. We just converted on offense, but it really started with our defense. I just felt like we were working together, talking and communicating really good."
QU outpaced William Jewell by a 25-9 margin during the second quarter to take a 41-19 lead by halftime.
"That's what we talked about at halftime -- it was our defense that led to good offense," Bailey said. "I thought we played really good defensively. We were moving, we were X-ing out and we were scrambling. We got them frustrated and I thought we just executed on offense. We got every shot we wanted and shot the ball well."
The Hawks continued their strong play in the second half and took a 60-30 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Nelson would score 16 of her 24 points during the second half.
QU (11-14, 7-10) will host Truman State (17-8, 13-4) in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Only three more games remain in the regular season for the Hawks.
"Obviously Saturday is senior day and senior day is always emotional," Bailey said. "Obviously we got the No. 2 team coming in here. We just got to learn and keep growing. I'm proud of us responding (because) I think everybody knows we didn't play our best basketball last Saturday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.