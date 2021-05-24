QUINCY – Quincy University baseball coach Josh Rabe texted Riley Martin around mid-morning Sunday and asked his left-handed ace how much he slept the night before.
“Not much,” he responded.
It’s difficult to rest easy knowing your season and your career could be snuffed out by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
“It’s definitely been a stressful week,” Martin said.
Sunday night, the stress was alleviated. The Hawks (28-13) received an at-large to the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional, drawing the No. 5 seed and will open national tournament play Thursday against second-seeded Trevecca Nazarena (32-10), the Great Midwest Athletic Conference champion.
“Honestly, it’s like a sigh of relief,” Martin said.
This will be the Hawks’ sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, the longest active streak of any team in the Midwest Region.
“It’s a big deal, a really big deal,” Rabe said. “It’s a big deal to go to an NCAA Tournament, especially in a COVID year when there’s been limited access. We still have our goals in front of us.”
That understanding swept through the team as they watched the selection show in their locker room.
“I think everyone was relieved more than anything,” sophomore designated hitter Lance Logsdon said. “I think everyone thought we should be in, but we didn’t show it the last two weeks of the season. I’m just glad we’re in. Now we have a chance.”
That’s all the Hawks wanted. And the draw plays in their favor.
Quincy hasn’t played Trevecca Nazarene since a 12-1 victory over the Trojans in the 2016 season opener. Should the Hawks win, they will face either third-seeded Davenport or fourth-seeded Lindenwood in the second round.
The Hawks took three of four from Davenport in the season-opening series and have not faced Lindenwood this season.
“It gives us somebody we don’t know anything about,” Logsdon said of facing Trevecca Nazarene. “We’re not thinking about things. We’re just going to go out there and play baseball. We’re not thinking about what the pitcher does or what they do on offense. We’re just going to go out and play baseball.”
It’s something the Hawks didn’t do in getting eliminated from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament after going 1-2. Quincy is 2-5 in its last seven games.
“After we lost last Saturday, I thought my career was over,” Martin said of the 10-4 elimination loss to Southern Indiana.
There’s new life now and the Hawks intend to seize the opportunity.
“We didn’t perform, and we all know that,” Martin said. “We had a bad week, and it came at an inopportune time. Now that we’re in the regional, it can be used as something we build off of and something we learn from.
“We had a really good week of practice, a really good week of intrasquads and we kind of locked it back in. We know we’re a good team. We didn’t show that last week, but this is a chance to show how good we can be.”