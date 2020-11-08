QUINCY -- The brisk pace at which the Quincy University men’s basketball players practiced and the consistent effort they showed during a series of intrasquad scrimmages Sunday at Pepsi Arena were a welcome sight.
The Hawks have been on the floor together only a handful of times in the past three weeks, sidelined by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and unable to be one unit until the middle of last week.
Yet, their chemistry seems as cohesive as ever.
“Nobody has an ego on this team,” senior guard Charles Callier said. “Everybody plays their role. Everybody does their job. There’s just no egos.”
It helps having basketball as their focus.
“It’s a high IQ team,” senior forward Tanner Stuckman said. “We can all talk basketball, and we all know what we’re saying and what we’re talking about. This team just has a different chemistry than the teams I’ve been on in the past. There’s just something special about this group.”
In an odd way, the pandemic seems to be enhancing that.
While most NCAA Division II programs began practicing October 15, the Hawks were sent home. Positive tests for COVID-19 within the QU program and subsequent contact tracing meant some players and staff members had to quarantine. Others were cleared to practice on their own until the group could complete the athletic department’s return-to-play protocols.
It wasn’t the first stoppage and subsequent restart the Hawks experienced since returning to campus in August. It
“We’re going to have to get used to that,” Stuckman said. “And it’s not always going to be about us. It’s going to be about who we are playing and whether or not they’ll be able to play. Hopefully, we won’t have as many starts and stops throughout season, but we're expecting starts and stops throughout the season.
“Maybe this gave us a little taste of that and how we’re going to be able to overcome that adversity.”
All indications are they’ve overcome it quite well.
“This is a special team,” Stuckman said. “We have a lot of guys, a lot of young guys, a lot of really good young guys that love to be in the gym and love to work. Even when we had that little bit of time off, guys were finding a way to shoot in the driveway or work out. They were finding a way to stay on top of their game so that when we came back we weren’t so far behind.”
There’s too much love of the game for the Hawks to get complacent.
“Everybody on this team is a gym rat,” Callier said. “We took turns getting in the gym and following the protocol, but we were there. It was kind of tough because you don’t get the live action, but as far as honing in on your individual skills, it was kind of beneficial in a way.”
That became clear with the way the Hawks shot the ball in the series of 5-on-5 scrimmages.
Fluid. Smooth. On target and on point.
“It’s a good feeling to be back in the gym,” Callier said.
His approach, along with that of Stuckman and senior forward Vik Kovacevic, is setting the correct tone. Those three were vital parts of last year’s 14-14 season, and they have influenced this group with their tenacity and drive.
“The leadership aspect has been incredible,” Stuckman said. “My concern was with how are we going to be able to lead these young guys and find a way to get them to jump on board with what we’re wanting to do. They’ve done a phenomenal job. They’ve understood and they’ve listened.
“That’s the biggest thing that sticks out for me. These young guys are listening. It can be tough as a freshman to listen. There’s a lot going on. They’ve done a phenomenal job of slowing things down and finding a way to get through and listen to us.”
Better yet, they’ve stayed engaged despite the starts and stops the coronavirus has caused.
“This is obviously going to be a crazy season,” Stuckman said. “Anytime that we get to be all together playing and practicing it’s going to be special, especially from my standpoint as a senior.”
It’s going to make the November 27 season opener at Illinois-Springfield equally special, especially if nothing interrupts it.
“We’re going to be ready,” Callier said. “We’re definitely going to be ready.”