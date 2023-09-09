QU football at QU stadium in a huddle

Quincy University football huddling up in their home opener against Chadron State College at QU stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY – Hawks normally fly high, but on Saturday the Quincy University faithful saw their Hawks’ ground game stampede all over the visiting Crusaders of Madonna University.

Quincy University football largely due to their run game, won in dominant fashion with an 89-0 shutout win over Madonna University for their first win of the season. A 60-yard pass from graduate starting quarterback Drake Davis to redshirt senior wide receiver Marlin Washington put the hawks in the red zone right off the bat on their opening drive.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.