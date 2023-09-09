QUINCY – Hawks normally fly high, but on Saturday the Quincy University faithful saw their Hawks’ ground game stampede all over the visiting Crusaders of Madonna University.
Quincy University football largely due to their run game, won in dominant fashion with an 89-0 shutout win over Madonna University for their first win of the season. A 60-yard pass from graduate starting quarterback Drake Davis to redshirt senior wide receiver Marlin Washington put the hawks in the red zone right off the bat on their opening drive.
Washington would end up leading the team in receiving yards with 73 on the day, as fellow senior wide receiver Jalen Lawrence would catch the first of two of his touchdown grabs to cap off the drive.
Madonna would have a quick three and out as the hawks' defense would do a great job all afternoon on stopping third down conversions. QU would take the following punt return all the way to the house as junior Anthony Gilpin Jr would be credited with the return.
QU head coach Gary Bass wanted his team to play better especially on special teams after last week’s loss to Chadron State and was pleased with how his team responded.
“The biggest thing we talked about was playing all four quarters, last week we felt like we played two and half really good quarters of football,” said Bass. “Number one we had to get better at special teams and I felt we did a great job, today we were booming them out of the back of the end zone, coverage units were good on kickoffs, we had one kickoff return that we almost scored on, and a punt return we took to the house and almost had a second one so very happy with special teams.”
The hawks' defense would come up huge again ending another drive as junior corner back Joel Graves would intercept Crusaders junior starting quarterback Arthur Brantley IV’s pass that would end up turning into Davis’ second touchdown pass of the first quarter to redshirt junior Hans Wisnewski for 31 yards. The hawks would lead 21-0.
After a four-yard completion for Brantley, the hawks relentless defense once again would see another play made in the secondary as red shirt junior corner back Joseph Webb would get the interception.
Davis would connect with Washington and then Lawrence for a 28-yard reception in the end zone to put QU up four scores. The ground game would soon take over the rest of the day as the hawks lead would continue to grow well out of Madonna’s reach.
After another drive by Madonna to end in a punt, red shirt junior running back JQ Brown would be key for the hawks next drive with a 23-yard run, an 8-yard run and eventually would find pay dirt for a two-yard touchdown run. All of this would be in the first quarter as QU would lead 35-0.
Brown talked about the quick start the team had and bouncing back after last week’s home opener he said the team felt they let slip away due to mistakes.
“We played great today, last week we had a couple mental errors and penalties, and today I felt we got it going on offense quick,” said Brown. “We got explosive backs beyond that we got a great quarterback and offensive line, our offensive coordinator made the right calls put us in the right positions and we just played hard, that loss last week was tough on us we felt like we should’ve won but today we executed on all cylinders.”
Brown would lead the QU backfield in rushing yards with 117 yards on seven carries on Saturday.
Madonna in the midst of a difficult day where seemingly nothing was going right for them would get off to a solid start on their next drive as redshirt sophomore running back Spencer Rivera would have an eight-yard run putting them in a second and short situation.
But after a short run from Brantley he would be sacked by QU redshirt senior Kenshay Brown. Brown would be one of two players to record 1.5 sacks in the game. Madonna would finish the day converting just two of their 14 third down attempts while only totaling three first downs.
The Crusaders' defense would begin to hold up well on QU’s next drive forcing Davis into a couple of short completions that resulted in QU’s first fourth down of the day.
The hawks would go for it on fourth down needing just one-yard, junior running back Jadon Washington would gain four yards to extend the drive. Davis would connect on his third touchdown toss on the day to put the hawks up 42-0.
At the 13:39 mark Bass would pull his starting quarterback after completing 10-for-10 of his passes for 112 yards and three touchdown passes. Quincy Notre Dame alum and redshirt sophomore quarterback Ike Wiley would come into the game and pick right up where Davis left with efficient throws and no turnovers.
Brown would explode for a 61-yard touchdown run on QU’s first drive of the second quarter to extend the lead to one-point shy of 50, leading 49-0. That would be the hawks longest run of the day.
“I think I played well, there’s always room for improvement I probably could’ve hit the holes harder but any time we get a win I feel like I did enough and we had a great day,” said Davis on his performance.
Wiley would join the scoring party with his first touchdown pass of the day to redshirt junior running back Aniik Mckenzie for 30 yards. Mckenzie would finish second on the team in receiving yards with 58 as he would catch another touchdown later on.
QU’s stable of backs would continue to display their depth as senior running back Teon Dollard would rush up the middle for 40 yards from the Madonna 43-yard line down to the three-yard line where he would punch it in for a three-yard score.
Dollard would be second on the team behind Brown in rushing yards with 97 yards on three carries. Mckenzie would add another 80 yards on the ground on 10 carries which included a 57-yard run to the house.
Bass spoke on the depth of their backfield and the confidence they have in whoever is taking the carries back there.
“We feel like we have four to five guys that can flat out tote the rock,” said Bass. “JQ had a great day, Kamrin Cox who’s a young kid got a chance to go in as a freshman and do some good things, Teon got an opportunity, Aniik gave us a 57-yard touchdown run in the beginning of the game so we have guys that can run the football and their talented.”
QU would total 368 net yards on the ground compared to just nine for the Crusaders.
Special teams would show up shortly before halftime once again this time with a fumble recovery on the kickoff in which junior wide receiver Luke Johnson would return for a 16-yard touchdown.
Madonna would eventually pull their starter and put in redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh DePaulis as they searched for answers to attempt to put a stop to the QU avalanche they were in the middle of. Brantley IV finished the day completing just three of his 13 passes for 41 yards and two interceptions.
QU would lead 75-0 at the half with the final score of the first half being another touchdown pass from Wiley for 22 yards to 6’4” redshirt sophomore wide receiver Brady Blackwell.
Wiley would finish the day completing all six of his passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. QU would go a perfect 4-for-4 on the red zone against Madonna’s defense.
To open of the second half freshman running back Kamrin Cox would get his opportunity to lead the backfield after a long return by QU on the kickoff, Cox would start off with a 22-yard run coming one yard shy of the goal line. Cox would score on the next play.
Cox finished with 38 yards on five carries. QU’s final score to cap off an outstanding shutout win would be Mckenzie’s 57-yard run to the house to finalize the score at 89-0.
QU senior defensive lineman David Tabakovic would be one of their standouts defensively on the afternoon with a team high four tackles, three of them solo. He also would have 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Redshirt sophomores Brock Inman and Drew Lenzen and redshirt freshman Matt Austin would all tie for second in tackles on the team with three each.
Bass talked about his defense keeping their foot on the gas all day and the joy he felt in seeing some guys play that normally aren’t in the starting lineup.
“Defensively we kept our motor for the entire four quarters which was great to see,” said Bass. “When you get a lead like that you eventually want to see those guys that don’t really get an opportunity to play to go in there in make plays, we got an opportunity to play a whole lot of guys today which is always nice those guys have worked their tails off to get those opportunities.”
QU’s defense held Madonna to 49 total team yards as QU’s offense on the flipside totaled 612 yards and 29 first downs.
QU (1-1) will look to build off their first win of the season and first shutout win of the season next Saturday, Sept. 16 when they face the University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles at 1 p.m.
“We just got to make sure that we take advantage of things, early on we had to go for it on fourth down because we overthrew a couple of balls,” said Bass on the few mistakes they made. “Overall I was pleased with everything but I’m sure after we go back and watch film there will be things we can get better at but I thought are kids executed a lot of things great today so I was proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.