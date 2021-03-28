QUINCY – The Quincy University men’s soccer team continues to find success off set pieces.
Converting more often in the flow of play would make the Hawks exponentially more dangerous.
Despite hammering 12 shots in the second half of Sunday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference match against Truman State, the Hawks were able to score only once off a corner kick resulting in a 1-0 victory at Legends Stadium to stay unbeaten at home this season.
“In the second half, we were all over it,” QU coach Mike Carpenter said. “We should have scored a couple or three. We’re just not very good in front of goal right now. Luckily, we score on set pieces.”
In the 73rd minute, freshman midfielder Edrey Caceres played a short corner to junior midfielder Kyle Swanner at the top of the 18-yard box, and Swanner curled the ball toward the far post. With action in front of the goal, the Truman State goalkeeper couldn’t attack the ball in the air.
“It kind of freezes the goalkeeper,” Carpenter said.
The ball sailed into the side netting for the 1-0 lead.
“(Swanner) had a really good performance,” Carpenter said. “I didn’t take him off the entire second half because he was doing well.”
It made up for the absence of senior midfielder Aubrey Reis, the two-time All-GLVC selection who was diagnosed with mononucleosis early last week. He is expected to miss this week’s road trip to William Jewell and Rockhurst.
The Hawks (5-3-1) outshot the Bulldogs 13-9 overall and 6-1 on goal, while owning a 12-5 advantage in corner kicks. The teams combined for 26 fouls with six yellow cards and one red card assessed. Quincy center back Spencer VanNest received the red card in the 84th minute and will miss the match at William Jewell.
“We feel good about going to Kansas City,” Carpenter said. “We’ll have to play well and work hard, especially being on the road. If we can improve our quality in front of goal, it will make things a lot easier.”