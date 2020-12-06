CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A day off will be welcomed, but the Quincy University men’s basketball players don’t intend to rest too long.
There’s work to be done.
The Hawks played their third game in four days Sunday, suffering a 102-61 loss to Southern Illinois University in an exhibition game at the Banterra Center. Monday, there won’t be a scheduled practice or film session, and the Hawks gladly accept the opportunity to sleep a little longer.
Before the day is through, expect to hear basketballs bouncing in Pepsi Arena.
“It means get a little bit of rest, but you have to make sure you get your shots up and focus on your game,” QU freshman guard Jaylen Boyd said.
The offensive performance against the Salukis should have the Hawks wanting to get back at it.
Coming off Saturday’s second-half letdown in the 14-point loss to Lindenwood, Quincy shot 43.8 percent from the field in the first half against the NCAA Division I opponent with eight assists and just six turnovers. The second half wasn’t quite as efficient with four assists and eight turnovers, but the movement and the attacking nature of the offense was better.
It started with Boyd’s dribble penetration for a layup for the first basket and his continuous effort in getting to the rim that resulted in a team-high 13 points and three assists.
“I thought our pace was good and our offense was flowing well,” Boyd said.
That was against a team that had the No. 1-ranked scoring defense in the Missouri Valley Conference a year ago.
“The way we ran our offense opened some stuff up, and we go to see the floor a little bit better,” said sophomore forward Mick Sullivan, who had six points and four rebounds off the bench. “We were able to see some cuts and some lanes to the basket that we hadn’t seen before.”
The development of the offense is one of the reasons Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal added the exhibition game, even if it came on the heels of a tough Great Lakes Valley Conference weekend.
“I was really pleased with the execution and the pace,” Hellenthal said. “I thought they read the offense and read the defense better than they have all year. They made the right reads and the right pass. I think the growth piece for us today was really important.
“When we make the right reads and the right pass, this offense can be really good for us.”
The Hawks’ 12 assists were more than they had in losses at Missouri-St. Louis (eight) and against Lindenwood (seven).
“It was a good step for us,” Sullivan said. “That’s how we want to execute against teams in the GLVC.”
The defense remains a little more of a work in progress.
The Salukis shot 64.7 percent from the field in the first half and 55.6 percent overall. They had 23 points against just six turnovers and had five players score in double figures, led by Marcus Domask with 18 points and nine rebounds.
“We have to better at picking up our man in transition and guarding the ball more,” Boyd said.
The Hawks are confident they will get better at both because no one will see a day off as a day to be lazy.
“Get right back in the gym,” Sullivan said. “Everybody on the team is still ready to go for this season and looking forward to what comes next. The rest will be nice, but we’re all going to be back in the gym together and working to get better right away.”