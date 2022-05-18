CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Quincy University baseball team is starting to peak at the right time.
A team that started the season 9-9, has come on strong to compile a 33-22 overall record while landing a berth in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regionals.
The Hawks will make their seventh straight regional appearance when they face Northwood University (30-21) in their postseason opener.
The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex.
“We’ve been playing some of our best baseball of the season,” Quincy coach Matt Schissel said. “There is still a lot left for this ballclub to prove. Hopefully, that comes out this weekend. We’ve played well, but we haven’t put it all together yet.”
The Hawks and Timberwolves met in the 2017 regional. Quincy defeated Northwood twice to win the region.
“Northwood has been to five straight regionals,” Schissel said of the Midland, Mich.-based school. “They play good competition, and it will be a challenge for us. We know we will have to be ready to go.”
Quincy ace Spencer Walker will take the ball in Thursday’s first game.
Walker is 9-1 with a 2.87 ERA. He has struck out 77 batters and walked just 21 in 84.2 innings.
“Spencer is a true No. 1 guy,” Schissel said. “He is a great competitor and gives us a chance to win every time he goes out there. He sets a very good tone for us. He’s been our workhorse.”
Starters Jay Hammel (8-2, 3.25 ERA) and Griffin Kirn (5-4, 6.30 ERA) will follow Walker in the QU pitching rotation.
Catcher Luke Napleton leads the Quincy offense with 18 home runs and 61 RBI. He is batting .337.
“We are excited to be here and excited to have this opportunity,” Schissel said. “Our guys know we have more to give, and they know we haven’t reached our potential yet. We have another chance to show what we can do this weekend.”
