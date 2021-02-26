ST. LOUIS — First-year Quincy University women’s soccer coach Samuel Thomas learned a valuable lesson about his team Friday.
The Hawks aren’t afraid of a little adversity.
Issues with their charter bus dragging its tailpipe forced the Hawks to stop in Hannibal, Mo., hurriedly find a couple of transport vans and drive themselves to Maryville for the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener. Then came a double-overtime, 110-minute battle in which the Hawks refused to concede and walked away with a scoreless tie.
“I absolutely loved our fight,” Thomas said. “From the first minute to the 110th minute, we were in for a dogfight, and we made it very hard for a good soccer playing team to play good soccer.”
A stout defense will do that.
The Saints outshot the Hawks 10-6 overall with both teams putting five shots on goal. QU goalkeeper Emilee Autry made five saves, twice stopping Maryville sophomore forward Erin Barnes, a Quincy Notre Dame graduate. The second save came in the 85th minute and forced overtime.
“We had a couple of moments where they were able to find their way through,” Thomas said. “Fortunately, whether they were blocked shots or opportunities where Emilee made good saves for us, we were able to keep it deadlocked. We don’t get to that point if we don’t have the guts to fight for 110 minutes on the road.”
The Hawks shut out a team that scored in its first seven games last season and was held scoreless just three times.
“Maryville does have a lot of movement among their attackers,” Thomas said. “I was very happy with our organization and structure along the back line in dealing with it. We nullified a lot of it.”
Five different QU players put a shot on goal as the Hawks developed a better attack as the game progressed.
“We might not have had as many overall shots, but we were still creating good goal-scoring opportunities,” Thomas said.