EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The Quincy University baseball team hasn’t been able to duplicate the season-opening slugfest it enjoyed in a series victory over Davenport.
Still, the Hawks have figured out how to be successful in other ways.
A 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon against Southern Indiana highlighted by a strong pitching, several timely at-bats and the ability to escape trouble in the ninth inning allowed Quincy to capture three victories in the four-game Great Lakes Valley Conference series.
“It’s a work in progress,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “I know we’re ultra-talented, but this weekend, we had to bite, scratch and claw and kind of learn how to compete. It was good to see and fun to see. We persevered and came out victorious.”
None of it was easy.
A three-run first inning featuring Joe Roscetti’s two-run single to left field jumpstarted an offense that built a 5-2 lead by the fifth inning. Jacob Kalusniak’s RBI single in the ninth inning – his second run-scoring single of the game – made it 6-2.
QU closer Dalton Overstreet, pitching for the third time in three days in his career, struggled in the bottom of the ninth, allowing three runs before being pulled with two outs and a runner on second. The runner went to third as reliever Jack Wildhalm threw a wild pitch, but he induced a groundout to first base to end the game.
Left-hander Tyler Carpenter worked two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to earn his third victory. Freshman right-hander Kobe Essien worked the first four innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts.
Kalusniak finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs, while Dayson Croes and Michael Nielsen each had two hits for the Hawks (8-4, 5-3 GLVC).
“We had to put together some competitive at-bats,” Rabe said. “We got the job done.”