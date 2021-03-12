QUINCY — Riley Martin wasn’t as crisp or clean or utterly dominant as he was when he shut out Davenport for the first six innings of the Quincy University baseball team’s season opener.
The left-hander was every bit as feisty.
So were the Hawks’ hitters.
Mimicking the scrap-and-claw nature of their ace that allowed him to pitch seven innings Friday despite allowing three runs and eight hits, the Hawks fought their way to a 6-4 victory over Lewis in the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener at QU Stadium.
“That makes you want to work every at-bat that you get,” left fielder Zach Parks said of playing behind a bulldogged hurler. “You’re going up there and you want to work just as hard as him. He’s fighting. He’s throwing strikes. He’s doing everything he can to keep us in the game.
“So we have to do all we can to get him that win.”
The Hawks (4-1) wasted no time letting Martin know that’s what they would do.
Lewis second baseman Anthony Cavalieri belted a one-out solo home run to left field off Martin in the top of the first inning, only to see the lead get erased in the bottom of the frame. Back-to-back singles by Gino D’Alesio and Dayson Croes started Quincy’s first inning, and a one-out walk to Lance Logsdon loaded the bases.
Mike Nielsen followed with a two-run single through the left side of the infield, and Parks doubled to right-center field in the next at-bat to drive in another run. After Nielsen scored on a wild pitch, the Hawks led 4-1.
“That was huge,” said Parks, who had another RBI with a ground ball in the third inning. “We really need to bring the energy. We had a great week last week, but that’s over now. We really need to bring the energy here and now. I thought we really brought that in the first inning to get ahead.”
It was perfect timing.
“I was just hoping to be on time and hoping to see a fastball,” Parks said. “It came and I timed it up just right. That was nice.”
The response to the Flyers’ first-inning run was much appreciated.
“Huge, huge,” Martin said. “We talk about that all the time. Answering back, winning the inning. I gave up the one run, and we came back and put up four. That’s just like a shot in the head to those guys on the other team.”
Martin made it stick. He allowed single runs in the second and sixth innings, but he avoided major trouble by leaving the bases loaded in the second and the fourth innings. He struck out the final two batters he faced, matching his career high with 11 strikeouts.
“I didn’t have my best stuff,” Martin said. “I didn’t feel bad. I don’t know what it was. Being able to battle early in the year like this is important. It was a grind today, but I was glad to get the win and be able to go out there and compete for my guys and get the end result we wanted.”
The Hawks added single runs in the third and fifth innings and saw Croes and center fielder Brock Boynton each collect two hits. However, the offense didn’t have the same energy it showed in the season-opening series against Davenport, but it fought to survive.
“Our whole team is going to battle all year,” Martin said. “They threw some guys who kept us off balance. We had kind of a tough time at the plate today, but we still found a way to battle and manufacture runs, and we got the big hits when we needed them.”
That allowed to set the tone for the rest of the four-game series.
“It was a grind,” QU coach Josh Rabe said. “We were never in control, but never out of control if that makes sense. But I know we battled.”