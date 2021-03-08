QUINCY -- Cole Hayes’ grit, gumption and drive on one single play mirrored the identity the Quincy University men’s soccer team is developing.
Never stop. Never surrender.
“The mentality of this team is we’re going to go until the whistle,” senior midfielder Aubrey Reis said.
So when the ball was punted deep by Hawks goalkeeper Christos Kalaitzis and bounced into the attacking third, giving Hayes the opportunity to run onto it and create a little havoc, he was unrelenting. The junior attacker pushed it toward the endline on the right side of the penalty area, turned and drove the ball into the box, hammering it off the hand of McKendree defender Matteo Schubert.
Reis calmly converted the subsequent penalty kick, hitting a hard shot into the lower left corner of the net with just 3:46 remaining in regulation Sunday afternoon to give the Hawks a 1-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory at Legends Stadium.
It was all the result of Hayes’ hard work.
“Chased it down and hustles for it,” QU coach Mike Carpenter said. “Then he did exactly what we’ve asked him to do. Turn and drive at the defender. He got to a good position to serve it. If it didn’t hit the defender’s hand, it was going to be a really dangerous chance for us, too.”
At that point, Hayes firmly believed the Hawks were taking the lead.
“If you go back and watch the game, I’m celebrating as we earn the penalty before they’re even taking it,” Hayes said. “I was very confident.”
At this stage, the Hawks (3-1) are brimming with confidence.
Friday night, they survived playing down a man for the final 30 minutes of regulation, scoring the game-tying goal with less than a minute to play and winning on Joel McIlroy’s goal with two minutes remaining in overtime. Sunday, the Hawks dominated play throughout the second half and were patient offensively and stingy defensively.
“This right here is what we strive for – a clean sheet, limited chances,” Carpenter said after the Hawks outshot the Bearcats 10-8 overall after allowing just two shots in the second half. “It was a complete team effort. Everybody that played contributed and contributed well.
“We needed that after the energy we extended on Friday, down a man for 30 minutes, overtime, having to come back. We needed to have five or six guys off the bench who were up to it.”
That includes Kalaitzis, who earned the shutout in his first career start. The redshirt freshman from Greece made a sterling save in the 26th minute when McKendree’s James Stone headed a cross toward the far side of the net only to have Kalaitzis punch it wide.
No matter who is in the game, the ability to make plays is expected.
“That’s a big testament to our character and to the togetherness of the guys,” Hayes said. “Everyone has a strong belief and confidence.”
Two victories buoyed by late goals heightens that.
“Definitely some fire in our gut,” Reis said. “That proves our mentality moving forward and what we’re like as a team. We’re going to grind for each other until we absolutely have no chance.”
The results prove it.
“Two huge momentum builders,” Hayes said. “We just have to ride that wave.”