QUINCY -- Quincy University brought out the lumber during Friday afternoon's opener against Truman State University, coming away with a 14-4 run-rule victory.
QU baseball entered Friday afternoon with only one blemish out of 11 homes games this season and Truman State University entered Friday’s game with a 7-2 road record.
Hawks starting pitcher Spencer Walker ended the day with just two earned runs allowed, with zero walks and three hits allowed in six innings with a season high 10 strikeouts. He improved his record to 4-1.
Cruz Meier pitched the final inning in relief, allowing two hits, no walks and an earned run.
Head coach Matt Schissel was proud of how his team finished late after a slow start to the game en route to their first win of the GLVC series against the Bulldogs.
“I thought we played really well," said Schissel. "We got a quality start from Spencer. Their top hitter is pretty good. He got them going early, but we got to him later on in those last few innings and ended up with a good 14-4 victory.”
In the first five innings Truman State showed why they have been a force away from Kirksville, scoring three runs in the third inning and leading 3-2 entering the fifth inning.
In the fifth inning, junior catcher Luke Napleton hit a two-run home run that drove in junior Gino D’Alessio.
The two runs in the fifth inning sparked a major swing in momentum as Quincy University scored nine runs in the final two innings to Truman State’s one.
Quincy scored two runs off of a homer from freshman Cole Erickson to begin the scoring run in the sixth inning. Napleton singled down the right side to drive in two additional runs.
The Hawks extended their lead to 9-3 after Nolan Wosman hit a single through the right side resulting in a D’Alessio scoring, followed up by a single to right center hit by junior Dustin Dupont resulting in two more RBIs.
The final two runs were by Napleton and Lance Logsdon off of wild pitches.
QU (15-4) will host GLVC rival Truman State for a doubleheader on Saturday, and close out the four-game series on Sunday for the fourth game.
Coach Schissel still wants to see the team clean up some things and be sharper as they move into the weekend.
“We had a good day offensively," said Schissel. "On the mound we threw several strikes. We had three errors defensively, which is rare for us so hopefully we can clean that up tomorrow. As long as we just keep having good consistent hits at bat. That’s something we talked about this week -- putting balls in play. If we can get their starters out, we’ll be fine.”
