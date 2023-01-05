KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Returning to the court after 18 days off, the Quincy University men's basketball team came away with a big road win on Thursday night.
The Hawks defeated Truman State 85-74, earning its first win at Pershing Arena since Feb. 23, 2017.
QU took an early 14-7 lead and then went on a late 17-4 run at the end of the first half to take a 51-28 halftime lead.
Truman State outscored QU by 12 points in the second half, but it was not enough.
Malik Hardmon scored a career-high 29 points for the Hawks, while picking up seven boards and three steals.
Paul Zilinkskas added 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Hawks.
QU (8-5) will play at William Jewell College in its next game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
QU women's basketball fall to Truman State
The Quincy University women's basketball team fell to Truman State 68-56 on the road Thursday.
Early in the second quarter, the Hawks cut the deficit to just two points, but could not tie the game. Truman State took a 33-28 halftime lead.
Sarah Nelson led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points, while also picking up six boards.
QU (5-8) will play at William Jewell College in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Palmyra falls to Kirksville in Highland semifinals
No. 3 seed Palmyra fell to No. 2 seed Kirksville 51-43 in the Highland boys basketball tournament semifinals on Thursday.
Kirksville held a slim 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter and took a 27-21 lead by halftime.
"Played a great game defensively against a very good, athletic and big Kirksville team," said Palmyra head coach Brian Rea. "The difference was the basket-making. We got excellent shot opportunities inside and out, but we couldn't find the bottom of the net tonight."
Panthers junior Carson Hicks scored a team-high 15 points, while junior Bear Bock added 14 points.
Kirksville senior Isaac Danielson scored a game-high 18 points.
Palmyra (10-2) will play Canton (5-7) in the third-place game at 9 p.m. on Friday. Canton fell to Macon 65-33 in the other semifinal on Thursday.
Camp Point rebounds with win over West Hancock
The Camp Point Central boys basketball team defeated West Hancock 46-34 on the road Thursday night.
Central was down by two points at halftime, but outscored West Hancock by a 25-11 margin in the second half.
Panthers senior Isaac Genenbacher scored a team-high 17 points, while junior Nick Moore racked up 11 points.
Camp Point (12-3) play Barry Western in the Winchester Invitational at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Brown County routs Rushville-Industry
Brown County defeated Rushville-Industry 67-37 in a road boys basketball game on Thursday night.
Hornets senior Cole Behymer led the way in scoring with 20 points.
Brown County (10-5) will host Triopia in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lady Hornets win big
The Brown County girls basketball team defeated conference foe North Greene 52-14 on the road Thursday night.
Brown County held North Greene scoreless in the first half and to only three points by the end of the third quarter.
Lady Hornets point guard Katey Flynn scored a team-high 14 points, while power forward Gracie Hedden racked up 10 points.
Brown County (16-2) will play at Astoria/VIT in its next game at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Lady Panther Classic.
Highland falls to Keokuk
Keokuk defeated Highland 57-45 in the Highland boys basketball tournament consolation semifinals on Thursday.
Chiefs junior Diego Garcia scored a game-high 32 points and is 25 points away from the Highland Tournament record.
Cougars senior Devin Stutsman led his team in scoring with 19 points.
Highland (0-9) will play at Canton (5-7) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Keokuk will play in the consolation final at 6 p.m. on Friday.
WIU falls to Omaha
The Western Illinois men's basketball team fell to Omaha 78-74 at home on Thursday night.
WIU trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half and came within four points several times, but could not get any closer.
Vuk Stevanic led the Leathernecks in scoring with a career-high 21 points, while Trenton Massner added 19 points.
WIU (8-7) will host Denver in its next game at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
