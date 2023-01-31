INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) league office released its preseason softball coach's poll on Tuesday, with the University of Indianapolis selected as the 2023 frontrunner.
Quincy University placed 10th in the GLVC preseason poll and are coming off a season where they finished 12-16 within conference play and 18-27 overall. The Hawks missed out on qualifying for the conference tournament on a tiebreaker, losing out on the eighth spot.
The Hawks enter the 2023 season under new head coach Cathy Monroe, who holds a career coaching record of 114-200 during seven seasons at Missouri S&T.
QU returns a couple of key players from the 2022 squad, including sophomore catcher Allyson Maynard and senior pitcher Jayle Jennings.
Maynard led the Hawks with a .326 batting average, eight home runs and 33 RBIs last season.
Jennings started 11 games and appeared in 24 games in 2022, compiling a record of 7-6 and an ERA of 2.26.
The Hawks will kick off the season competing in the Emporia State Tournament in Kansas, which runs from Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19.
