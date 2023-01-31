Cathy Monroe.jpg

New Quincy University softball head coach Cathy Monroe participating in a hitting drill while at her previous job with Missouri S&T. She takes over for the Hawks after seven seasons with the Miners.

 Photo Courtesy of Missouri S&T Sports Information

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) league office released its preseason softball coach's poll on Tuesday, with the University of Indianapolis selected as the 2023 frontrunner.

Quincy University placed 10th in the GLVC preseason poll and are coming off a season where they finished 12-16 within conference play and 18-27 overall. The Hawks missed out on qualifying for the conference tournament on a tiebreaker, losing out on the eighth spot.

