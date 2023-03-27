QUINCY -- It was mixed results for Quincy University softball over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Hawks swept McKendree University -- defeating the Bearcats 7-3 and 10-2.
Mykah Hurley went 4-for-7 with three doubles, five runs and three RBIs against McKendree.
Taylor Downen went 4-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs, while Ashley Gerber went 4-for-6 with two walks, four runs, a double and two RBIs.
Jayle Jennings (6-4) was the winning pitcher in the first game after pitching a complete game with four strikeouts.
Brooklyn Fischer (5-7) pitched a complete game in the second game with eight strikeotus to earn the win.
On Sunday, the Hawks were swept by Maryville University, losing 4-3 and 9-6.
Jennings (6-5) was the losing pitcher in the first game after going 5.2 innings and allowing four earned runs.
Savannah Billings (0-1) was the losing pitcher in the second game after pitching 2.2 innings in relief with five earned runs.
QU (12-14) will play at Lewis University in its next game for a doubleheader on Saturday.
