QUINCY -- Quincy University came away with a split in its basketball doubleheader Great Lakes Valley Conference opponent Missouri S&T at Pepsi Arena on Saturday.
The Hawks routed the Miners 83-63 in the women's game, moving QU to a 9-10 overall record and a 5-6 conference record.
QU's win snapped a five-game losing streak against Missouri S&T.
Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin scored a team-high 20 points and had nine assists.
QU had four other players reach double-digit scoring, with Emma Knipe and Grace Flanagan both reaching 12 points, Rylee Denbow contributing 11 points and Sarah Nelson putting up 10 points.
Hawks junior forward Cymirah Williams pulled down 14 rebounds and came one point shy of a double-double.
The men's team dropped it second straight game, falling to the Miners by a score of 72-65. QU now has a 11-8 overall record and a 7-4 conference record.
Cold shooting doomed the Hawks, who only made 33.8% of their shots.
Hawks senior forward Malik Hardmon scored a team-high 17 points, while Isaiah Foster added 11 points.
Up next for QU is a road doubleheader against GLVC foe McKendree University. The women's game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game will begin at 7:30 p.m.
