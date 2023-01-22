Beth Matas Martin.JPG

Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin dribbles the ball during a game against Rockhurst University on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Pepsi Arena.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Quincy University came away with a split in its basketball doubleheader Great Lakes Valley Conference opponent Missouri S&T at Pepsi Arena on Saturday.

The Hawks routed the Miners 83-63 in the women's game, moving QU to a 9-10 overall record and a 5-6 conference record.

