QUINCY — The Men of Mayhem, better known as Quincy University baseball, played two vastly different games during Friday's doubleheader against Missouri S&T.
The Hawks walked 5-4 winners in the second game after Nolan Wosman got a game-winning base hit that drove home Seth West.
The win was even more significant to QU considering the tough loss of their first match, falling to the Miners 20-10.
“It wasn’t pretty,” said Hawks head coach Matt Schissel. “If every win was pretty, we wouldn’t be playing the game. (But) you don’t play many days where you get outscored by nine runs and walk away with a split. So we’ll take that.”
Missouri S&T scored nine runs in the first inning and seven in the fifth inning, putting the first game out of reach.
QU had four different pitchers rotate in, but Schissel said that the team struggled to get outs from the mound in game one.
“We got our butts beat, that's all it comes down to,” said QU first baseman Lance Logsdon. “It’s tough to turn that around during a double header (but we did), so it shows a lot of resilience in our team to come back and get the job done more than anything. I’m really proud of our team and what they did.”
In the second game, the Hawks trailed behind the Miners until the third inning; alternating the lead with Missouri S&T until the final stride to the finish line by Seth West’s return to home plate.
“(The turn around) started on the mound,” said Schissel. “We got a good start by (Kirn) Griffin. He kept us in at the chase there in the end and did a good job… getting outs was a big piece of it.”
Kirn threw just 69 pitchers in five innings, complemented by 8 strikeouts, while allowing five hits, one walk and three earned runs.
“In the first game all the hits they had were fastballs well in the zone,” said Kirn. “So in the second game me and my catcher Luke (Napleton) worked on off-speed (pitches) early in counts and later in the count went fastball up to get them chasing.”
Chase Gockel pitched two innings in relief for the Hawks to earn the win in the second game.
Logsdon had a career achievement at bat, tying the career double mark record at QU in the second game against the Miners.
Austin Simpson went 5-for-7 with an RBI. Gino D'Alessio, Cole Erickson, Luke Napleton, Brock Boynton and Joe Huffman all hit home runs on Friday for the Hawks.
Napleton now sits at 10 home runs for the year, showing no signs of cooling off after being named NCAA Division II Player of the Week.
QU (12-4) will close out its four-game series with Missouri S&T on Sunday, hosting another doubleheader that will begin at noon.
“Hopefully we come out and get two quality starts and score more than they do,” said Schissel. “(We are focusing on) controlling the little things and keep going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.