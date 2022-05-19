CALEDONIA, Mich. – Game No. 56 of the Quincy University baseball season was one the Hawks would like to forget.
Quincy blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning before falling to Northwood 10-5 in 12 innings in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regionals.
The Hawks gave up three home runs in the top of the ninth Thursday afternoon at Farmers Insurance Athletic Complex.
Northwood’s Myles Beale delivered an RBI single in the top of the 12th to break a 5-5 deadlock. The Timberwolves added four more runs in the inning.
The Hawks fell to 33-23 overall and will look to bounce back in the double-elimination tournament.
Down 1-0 against Northwood, Quincy responded with a three-run fourth inning.
Adam Lewis drew a bases-loaded walk before Joe Roscetti delivered a two-run single.
The lead grew to 4-1 in the sixth when Lewis connected on a sacrifice fly to drive in Lance Logsdon.
The Hawks took a 5-1 lead when Zach Parks contributed an eighth-inning sacrifice fly that plated Gino D’Alessio.
Northwood (31-21) opened the ninth inning with back-to-back solo home runs by Rhett Evans and Beale to draw within 5-3.
David Jeffers then came up with two outs and a runner on base before connecting on a two-run homer to tie the game.
Quincy ace Spencer Walker gave up just one run entering the ninth inning before surrendering three long balls.
Walker allowed eight hits and five runs in 8 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.