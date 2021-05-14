ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Gino D’Alessio refused to concede. So did the No. 23 Quincy University baseball team.
Locked in a scoreless tie with Missouri S&T in the top of the fourth inning of Friday morning’s Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament elimination game, the Hawks had a runner on first base with one out when D’Alessio worked a full count against Miners starter Rich Markes.
The redshirt freshman shortstop then fouled off five straight pitches.
“He was not getting me out,” D’Alessio said.
Each swing keeping the at-bat alive furthered that mentality.
“When he throws a fastball and then a breaking ball and you’re on time for both of them, you know it doesn’t matter what he throws,” D’Alessio said. “I’m going to be on time for it. If it’s in the zone, I’m going to win it.”
He ultimately did.
D’Alessio smacked a ground-rule double — the Hawks’ first hit in eight at-bats with a runner on base – and shook the QU offense out of its doldrums. Designated hitter Eric Tipton followed with a two-run single and the Hawks never let up, scoring four runs in the inning and advancing with an 8-0 victory at Lindenwood’s Lou Brock Sports Complex.
“The energy started progressing after each pitch he fouled off,” said Spencer Walker, the QU junior right-hander who threw seven scoreless innings and earned the victory. “Every time he fouled off another one, we were all just yelling and screaming. You could feel it progressing.
“As soon as he won it, then it’s like, ‘Oh, this is it. It’s time to go.’”
D’Alessio sensed it when he reached second base.
“I looked at the dugout and I could see the energy change,” D’Alessio said. “Once we get it going, it’s pretty tough to stop us.”
The hope is it carries the Hawks to Sunday.
Quincy (28-12) will face Southern Indiana (23-19) at 9 a.m. Saturday with the winner advancing to play at 4 p.m. The Screaming Eagles, who beat the Hawks 3-2 on Thursday, suffered a 10-2 loss to Lindenwood on Friday afternoon.
“I think we kind of got some of our mojo back,” said QU coach Josh Rabe, whose team ended a season-worst three-game skid. “We just need to keep that going.”
Staying locked in at the plate would help.
Initially, Thursday’s offensive struggles seemed to carry over. Quincy hit into a double play in the first inning against Missouri S&T and went 0 for 6 with a runner on base through the first three innings.
Still, there was a strong belief the offense would get turned around.
“All it takes is for one guy to have a big at-bat and get a hit,” D’Alessio said. “The next guy wants to do the same thing. That’s usually how our team works. When one guy does good, the next guy wants to do that as well.”
That rang true against the Miners.
After Tipton’s single gave the Hawks the lead, Justin Eads doubled the advantage one out later when he roped a two-run homer down the right-field line. Neither Eads nor Tipton were in the lineup Thursday, but they combined to go 4 for 9 with three runs scored.
Brock Boynton went 2 for 4 with two runs scored – he singled and scored in the seventh and had an RBI single in the eighth – as the bottom half of the order finished with six runs scored and five RBIs.
“We got some timely hitting in the middle of the game and added on when we needed to add on,” Rabe said. “The middle of our order has been kind of silent lately. The bottom of the order produced our first four runs. That’s what we kind of needed.”
That was more than enough for Walker, who allowed just two hits, struck out five and walked one in his most dominant start of the season. Brandon Repking and Jay Hammel each worked a scoreless frame of relief to send the Hawks into Saturday.
“We were coming in to take care of business,” D’Alessio said. “There were no other options.”