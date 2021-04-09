QUINCY — Riley Hayes and Lauren Crane find themselves so in sync right now when one is asked a question the other has the answer.
For example, following the Quincy University women’s soccer team’s 3-1 victory over Southwest Baptist on Friday at Legends Stadium, Hayes was asked if she spotted Crane trailing the play and putting herself in position in the box to score the Hawks’ first goal.
As Hayes started to say the two were connected, Crane leaned in and used the two-fingered, eye-to-eye gesture to demonstrate how locked in they are.
“We’ve been right here the whole time,” Crane said.
Hayes agreed.
“We’ve somehow been connecting and getting our results out of it,” Hayes said. “It’s exciting.”
When Maddie Bauer links in, the QU offense is unstoppable.
Each of the three starting attackers scored a goal with Hayes and Crane each adding an assist as the Hawks won their third straight game and improved to 5-1 at home this season. They sit in fifth place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference standings with a 7-3-2 record, a half-game behind Lindenwood with two regular-season games remaining.
The difference between finishing fourth and fifth is crucial because the top four team play host to first-round games in the GLVC Tournament.
“We needed to make a statement and get us going on the right foot,” Hayes said. “And we did that.”
Much to the delight of first-year QU coach Samuel Thomas.
“Mentally, they came into the game on the front foot,” he said. “That’s something we talked about during the week and something that’s really, really good to see.”
It didn’t take long for the Hayes-Crane connection to make that happen with playing a role right in the middle of it all.
In the fourth minute, Hayes drove the ball toward the right endline and played a cross to the front of the goal. Bauer dragged a defender with her by dummying she was the intended target and allowed the ball to slide through to an unmarked Crane, who buried the shot for the 1-0 lead.
“It was exactly what we needed,” Crane said. “We needed to start strong.”
In the 23rd minute, the roles were reversed, although Hayes was more jenny-on-the-spot in this instance.
Off a pass from the left corner, Crane left-footed a quick shot at the near post Southwest Baptist goalkeeper Ashlynn Edison deflected off the crossbar. The ball caromed to Hayes, who headed the shot into the open net for a 2-0 lead while making Crane ecstatic her counterpart was in the right place at the right time.
“Extremely,” Crane said.
It’s an instantaneously lift, too.
“It’s huge,” Crane said. “You immediately think, ‘Oh, my gosh, a missed opportunity.’ To finish it right there was perfect.”
The Bearcats the deficit in half by scoring in the 54th minute, but Bauer gave the Hawks a two-goal cushion when she headed in a ball played into the box by Britini Bailey in the 79th minute.
“That was just an amazing feeling,” Bauer said.
It was made possible by playing relaxed and confident in the wake of conceding a goal.
“I think we do a pretty good job of keeping our cool,” Bauer said. “It takes a group effort. How some people react versus some others is totally different. I rely on a lot of people to pick me up, and I pick them up. Collectively, we kept the foot on the gas pedal for 90 minutes.”
It resulted in outshooting the Bearcats 18-9 and limiting them to just four shots on goal.
“One of huge parts that allowed us to control the game was our defensive pressure,” Thomas said. “We kept the ball in their half defensively. We worked so hard to do that and it paid off.”
The end result is what the Hawks sought.
“We knew we had a job to get done,” Hayes said. “I’m so excited by the effort we brought today.”