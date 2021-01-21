QUINCY — The closing spurt the Missouri-St. Louis men’s basketball team used at the end of the first half to build a double-digit lead made Thursday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game feel out of reach for a majority of the second half.
Yet, with five minutes remaining, Quincy University trailed by only seven.
“I looked up at the clock and was like, ‘Man, we’re still in this thing,’” Hawks senior forward Tanner Stuckman said.
All they needed was one play to sway things.
“One more stop or one more bucket,” Stuckman said.
One putback would have worked, too,
Quincy trailed 68-61 with 4:30 remaining when sophomore guard Jack Youmans missed a 3-pointer from the left wing. Junior guard Silas Crisler crashed the offensive boards and missed a putback. Charles Callier corralled the offensive rebound and kicked out to Stuckman for a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
That ball shimmied off the rim, leading to another missed Crisler tip that fell into Jamaurie Coakley’s hands. His putback attempt rimmed long and was finally cleared by the Tritons, who proceeded to score on the ensuing possession and extend the lead to nine with four minutes to play.
It proved to be enough to hold off the Hawks, who fell 78-72 at Pepsi Arena.
“We have to be able to get a bucket on that possession,” Stuckman said. “That’s a killer for them if they can’t keep us off the offensive glass. That gives us a little confidence, especially if we can get a stop and go score again. Obviously, we couldn’t get that one done.”
It’s become the Hawks’ modus operandi.
Go through a dismal stretch, fight like crazy to be in the game and fall flat searching for the play that finally gets them over the hump.
“That’s the hardest part right now,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We can’t make winning plays.”
The Hawks did that for the first eight minutes, building a 23-13 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by Stuckman and Callier. However, the Tritons’ Marty Jackson got loose for a basket in the paint before guard Steve Wissink and Jackson hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
“We have three straight missed scouting report assignments,” Hellenthal said. “That gets the wheels turning. For whatever reason, I have not done a good enough job getting these guys to move on to the next play. A guy makes a three, and even though we’re up 10, our bodies slump.
“You’ve got to stay strong mentally in those moments.”
UMSL closed the first half outscoring Quincy 31-9 over the final 12 minutes.
“I don’t know,” Stuckman said when asked what happened. “Maybe we got a little lackadaisical on the defensive end. We had a stretch where we didn’t score for three or four possessions and we took some bad shots. But as a team that is still trying to grow, that is something we have to get better at. When we’re up, we have to keep our foot on the pedal and keep increasing that lead.”
Despite missing two days of practice with a sprained ankle and tweaking the injury twice during the game, Stuckman spearheaded a spirited second-half effort to keep the Hawks close. He finished with 29 points, going 8 of 17 from the field and 11 of 13 from the line while playing 39 minutes.
“It’s pretty painful right now,” Stuckman said. “I’ll go get treatment tomorrow and see if I can go Saturday.”
Callier added 12 points, while Coakley had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Wissink led the Tritons with 18 points, while Jackson had 13.