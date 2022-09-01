QUINCY -- Quincy University’s first football meeting with Glenville State was one the Hawks would certainly like to forget.
The visitors from West Virginia stormed to a quick start en route to a 44-15 season-opening win over Quincy on Thursday night at QU Stadium.
Glenville State used a big-play and quick-striking passing offense to power to a 31-point halftime lead.
“Sometimes you need to get punched in the face to realize exactly what you need to improve on and where you are at,” QU coach Gary Bass said. “And now we will see how we respond next week.”
Glenville State scored on its first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Jeff Miller found Javian Bellamy on a quick-hitting wide receiver screen, and it turned into a 59-yard touchdown scamper.
“Anytime someone does that right off the rip that’s never a good thing,” Bass said. “All of a sudden, one big play, and boom. That was a tough way to start the game.”
The Pioneers added a 29-yard field goal by Josh Jones on their second possession to lead 10-0. Jones added a second field goal to make it 13-0 early in the second quarter.
Quincy had a touchdown taken away after running back Jalen Griffin barreled into the end zone early in the second quarter. The Hawks were penalized five yards on the play for not having enough players on the line of scrimmage.
Quincy had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Drew Lenzen to draw within 13-3.
Glenville State came right back when Jeff Miller launched a 68-yard TD strike to Tariq Miller to build the Pioneer edge to 20-3 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
The GSC offense converted again when Jeff Miller found De Vante Roberson on a 43-yard scoring pass with 5:59 left in the half. That extended the lead to 27-3.
The Pioneers extended the advantage to 34-3 when Miller found Orion Bonner on a 28-yard TD connection late in the second quarter.
“They are a good football team – don’t take anything away from them,” Bass said. “That quarterback is a very talented transfer who threw the ball very well. And they ran the ball well. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical and they’re strong.
“They did a real good job – they beat us. And they did a good job capitalizing on our mistakes. When that happens, you are going to get beat 44-15 unfortunately.”
Miller passed for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the opening half. He finished with 341 yards in the air. The Pioneers finished with 561 total yards, but Bass said he saw some good signs from his defense.
“I thought our defense played really well,” Bass said. “Offensively, we couldn’t get our footing early on and it forced our defense to be on the field too much.”
The Hawks also were plagued by penalties. QU was flagged for four first-half pass interference infractions.
Quincy finally scored a touchdown when quarterback Tionne Harris hit Jalen Lawrence on a 13-yard scoring pass midway through the third quarter.
“We were down, but we kept playing hard,” Lawrence said. “The coaches told us to make a play and we were able to connect in that situation. We needed that.”
The Hawks added a late score when Harris hooked up with Joseph Mitchell for an 11-yard TD.
“It was good for us to come back and score a couple touchdowns in the second half,” Harris said. “We need to carry that over into next week. We needed something to boost our confidence.”
Harris finished with 164 yards passing and 63 yards rushing.
“We came out slow and didn’t have the energy we needed to have,” Harris said. “We need to take control earlier in the game offensively and move the ball better.”
The Hawks were playing in their first Thursday night home game in school history.
Quincy University will be at home again next Thursday night when it faces Trinity International at QU Stadium.
“I still have confidence and faith in this team,” Bass said. “The question now is how are we going to respond and react to it. I love our kids and I believe we will learn from this. Our kids did a good job digging in and fighting.
“We just have to do our job and we will be fine.”
