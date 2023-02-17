QUINCY -- Shots were not falling for the Quincy University men's basketball team during Thursday's matchup against Great Lakes Valley Conference rival William Jewell College at Pepsi Arena.
The end result was the Cardinals defeating the Hawks 66-53, the third straight loss for QU.
William Jewell held a slim 32-30 lead at halftime, but the Cardinals would outscore the Hawks by 11 points in the second half to secure victory.
No Hawk players were able to reach double figures in scoring. As a team, QU shot 20-for-63 from the field at a clip of 31.7%.
QU freshman forward Mason Wujek tied for the team lead in scoring with eight points, while coming away with nine boards, two assists and two blocks.
Hawks junior forward Solomon Gustafson also scored eight points, while racking up six boards, three blocks and a steal.
QU splits the season series with the Cardinals, with the Hawks defeating William Jewell 67-66 in a road game on Jan. 7.
The Hawks rank sixth in the conference rankings after Thursday's loss.
QU (13-12, 9-8) will host Truman State University (12-13, 7-10) in its next game at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the final regular season home game of the year and the Hawks will hold senior day.
