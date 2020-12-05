QUINCY — Saturday was supposed to be a celebration of a birthday, a milestone and a victory.
Two out of three ain’t bad.
“Definitely could have used a win at home,” Tanner Stuckman said. “That would have made it a lot better.”
For the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup with Lindenwood, the Quincy University men’s basketball team appeared poised to give Stuckman, a 6-foot-9 senior forward, the perfect birthday. The Lions ruined it with a scintillating closing stretch, going on a 16-4 run to cement an 88-74 victory at Pepsi Arena.
At least he reached a career milestone to salvage the celebration.
As part of his 21-point effort, Stuckman hit 1,000 career points, becoming the 40th player in program history to reach the mark. He is the first to score 1,000 points since forward Evan McGaughey reached the plateau during the 2015-16 season and forward Joe Tagarelli hit it the following season.
Stuckman played with both during the 2016-17 season when he redshirted as a walk-on.
“Those guys are at a different level,” Stuckman said.
Steadily, through determination and diligence, the Quincy Notre Dame graduate has reached a similar level.
“If you would have told me my senior year of high school I’d be a 1,000-point scorer in the GLVC, I would have said you were crazy just because of how far I was behind everybody else,” Stuckman said.
After a junior season in which he scored 527 points, averaged a team-leading 18.8 points and was a second-team All-GLVC selection, high career marks were in reach.
Stuckman went 8 of 10 from the field and 4 of 7 from the line during Saturday’s game. He is averaging 19.8 points through four games, and should he maintain a similar average over the next 18 games, he could crack the top 10 in career scoring.
“I’ve put in a lot of work, a lot of time in the gym, and it’s really cool to see it pay off,” Stuckman said.