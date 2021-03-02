QUINCY — Tanner Stuckman’s journey began as a walk-on.
It ends as one of the best in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
A senior forward on the Quincy University men’s basketball team, Stuckman received first-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors Tuesday when the league released its postseason honors. The 6-foot-9 Quincy Notre Dame graduate is the first QU player to receive first-team plaudits since Evan McGaughey and Joe Tagarelli in 2016-17.
“It just adds to his unbelievable story,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “His journey will inspire future Quincy University basketball players for a long time.”
Stuckman averaged 18.8 points this season, fourth most in the GLVC as he finished in the top 15 in the league in four offensive categories. He shot 53.1 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from 3-point range, scoring a career-high 35 points in the season opener at Illinois-Springfield and 24 or more points six times.
He led the Hawks in minutes played at 35.9 per game and was second in rebounding at five per game.
This is the second All-GLVC honor for Stuckman, who was a second-team selection last season.
Indianapolis guard Cory Miller Jr., the 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year at Unity and a former John Wood Community College All-American, was a second-team All-GLVC selection. Miller averaged 12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds, while leading the Greyhounds with 67 assists as they won 10 of their final 14 games to qualify for the GLVC Tournament.
Truman State, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation with an 18-1 record, nearly swept the postseason honors. Junior forward Cade McKnight was named the Player of the Year, guard Masen Miller was tabbed the Freshman of the Year and Jeff Horner took home Coach of the Year honors. Missouri-St. Louis junior guard Steve Webb was named the Defensive Player of the Year for a second straight season.