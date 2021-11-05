EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Senior guard Charles Callier recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to help give the Quincy University men's basketball team the edge over Division I opponent Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Thursday night.
Malik Hardmon and Paul Zilinskas also scored in double figures to help QU to a 62-61 victory.
The underdog Hawks had to battle from behind for nearly the entire game even after they opened on a 5-0 run. Silas Crisler knocked down an early three and Charles Callier scored in the paint for QU's first buckets of the year.
SIUE went on a quick 7-0 run to capture the lead, but Paul Zilinskas made a basket to put QU ahead briefly by one, 8-7. The Cougars scored on the ensuing possession to go back ahead with 16:22 left in the first half.
QU was unable to get back in front until they tied the score at 21-21 with 5:36 left on the clock. In the last two minutes before halftime, SIUE scored five unanswered points and held a 33-26 lead. Callier led the way for QU with eight points and seven rebounds at the break.
Following the intermission, Quincy came out and delivered the first blow by embarking on a 10-4 run. Silas Crisler had a three and a two-pointer to help fuel the run and put the Hawks within one, 37-36.
The Hawks brought it to a one-point deficit two more times over the next four minutes until they finally got over the hump with 12:10 to go. QU grabbed their first lead since the first half behind a deep three from Charles Callier. The Hawks led 46-45.
Quincy got more momentum a few minutes later when a dunk by Malik Hardmon helped spark an 8-0 run over nearly three minutes. With 6:56 left to play, the Hawks held a 54-47 advantage.
The Cougars tightened things up with five unanswered to bring the game within two points, 54-52. Then with 2:57 to play, the score was notched up 56-56 after a bucket by SIU Edwardsville.
Down the stretch, the Hawks did enough on both ends to get it done. SIUE missed four field goal attempts and two free throws in the last two minutes, and Malik Hardmon had a blocked shot with 17 seconds left to help keep the lead in QU's favor.
Adam Moore knocked down the eventual game-sealing free throw with 14 seconds left as the Hawks held on for a 62-61 win over SIUE.
The last time QU defeated the Cougars was when Edwardsville was in the GLVC. The Hawks defeated SIUE 74-72 in an overtime thriller back in 2008.
The Hawks open the regular season next Friday against Findlay inside Pepsi Arena at approximately 7:00 PM.
