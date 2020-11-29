ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The opening weekend of play across the Great Lakes Valley Conference gave coaches the opportunity to assess their teams in a way the coronavirus protocols didn’t fully allow during five weeks of preseason practices.
In two losses, Quincy University women’s basketball coach Jeni Garber saw plenty.
“We know where our deficiencies are,” Garber said after Sunday’s 80-70 loss to Lewis at Neil Carey Arena in which the Hawks squandered a 12-point second-half lead. “We have to do a better job of handling the ball and rebounding. Those are two things we have to find an answer for.
“Offensively, I think we’re scoring the ball well enough, even if at times we get a little stagnant. We have different weapons we can use there and really expand our offense, but we have to get some stops. That’s the biggest thing.”
The Flyers (1-1) scored 49 second-half points, shooting 54.8 percent from the field and going 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Lewis also finished with 46 points in the paint and 30 points off turnovers.
The Hawks (0-2) were plagued by turnovers, especially when the Flyers upped the pressure in the second half. Quincy led 46-34 with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter when the game changed as it committed three consecutive turnovers and four in a five-possession stretch.
Lewis scored 12 straight points to tie the game at 46 and took the lead on Jenna Badali’s layup off a midcourt steal with two minutes still to play in the third quarter.
Quincy committed eight turnovers in the quarter and 26 overall.
“It got us a little rushed,” Garber said. “We turned the ball over and it gave them a little momentum. So we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and handling their pressure.”
Tied at 55 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Flyers outscored the Hawks 19-4 over the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, finishing the stretch on a 14-0 run. A Laney Lantz layin ended the drought, but it was too little, too late for the Hawks.
“We have to learn to finish it off and play with a lead and handle pressure,” Garber said. “They pressured us more in the second half, and we got a little frazzled.”
Lantz was the one constant for the Hawks. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 32 points, going 11 of 16 from the field and 10 of 11 from the line.
“They didn’t have an answer for her,” Garber said. “Even when they tried to force her a certain way or deny her the ball, she found a way to score. I’m glad she’s able to find different ways to score.”
Freshman guard Jazz Evans added 10 points off the bench for the Hawks, an effort that included a pair of three-point plays in the first half and one assist, one steal and one rebound. Freshman forward Kathryn Schmidt led the Flyers with 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Lewis 80, Quincy 70
QUINCY (0-2)
Lantz 11-16 10-11 32, Petrovic 2-9 4-4 9, Spagnola 3-8 0-2 7, Nelson 2-2 0-0 4, Rivera 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 3-6 4-4 10, Knipe 3-6 0-0 6, Schraufnagel 1-2 0-0 2, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Porth 0-0 0-0 0, Loconte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 18-21 70.
LEWIS (1-1)
Schmidt 8-15 7-8 23, Gugliuzza 4-8 4-6 14, Hart 5-5 0-0 11, Badali 4-12 1-1 9, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 5-10 2-3 12, Hilber 4-11 0-0 9, Ogarek 0-0 2-2 2, Courier 0-3 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 16-20 80.
3-point field goals—Quincy 2-10 (Petrovic 1-4, Spagnola 1-3, Lantz 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Evans 0-1), Lewis 4-14 (Gugliuzza 2-4, Hilber 1-2, Hart 1-1, Badali 0-3, Schmidt 0-2). Rebounds—Quincy 30 (Petrovic, Rivera, Nelson 6), Lewis 37 (Schmidt 13). Assists—Quincy 5 (Lantz, Nelson, Rivera, Evans, Burns), Lewis 18 (Badali 5). Steals—Quincy 8 (Knipe 2), Lewis 13 (Badali 7). Blocked shots—Lewis 3 (Harrison 2). Turnovers—Quincy 26, Lewis 20. Fouls—Quincy 24, Lewis 24. Fouled out—None. Officials—Jenn Washo, Dorran Stewart, Jodi Duffe.