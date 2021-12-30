QUINCY — For 39 minutes, nothing was settled.
Quincy University and Missouri Valley entered the final minute deadlocked in their college basketball matchup at Pepsi Arena.
And then the game turned into a 3-point contest.
Missouri Valley’s Hayden Sprenkel hit a clutch trey before Quincy’s Adam Moore answered with a huge triple.
And then the coach’s son followed by hitting the biggest shot of the night.
Jace Lance drilled a 25-foot shot from the top of the key to give the visiting Vikings an 84-81 upset win over Quincy on Thursday night.
“We couldn’t get the stops, the consecutive stops that we needed,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “Credit Missouri Valley, they came in here and beat us. They made shots when they had to. We couldn’t finish plays when we had to.”
Quincy fell to 7-5 overall in its first game following the holiday break. Missouri Valley, an NAIA school, improved to 11-3.
Lance connected on his game-winner with just eight-tenths of a second left.
“We’re a 3-point shooting team – that’s what we do,” Lance said. “I was able to get an open look there at the end and knock it down. It’s a great feeling to be able to help my team like that.”
The Hawks had one last chance, but Nate Shockey’s desperation shot was off target as time expired.
“Quincy has a very good team, and this is a tough place to play,” Missouri Valley coach Chad Lance said. “For us to come in here and earn a win, that’s huge for us. Our kids really battled.”
The Hawks fell behind 13-4 before guards Mark Bradshaw and Jalen Stamps stepped up to rally their team.
Quincy eventually built the lead to 37-29 after Bradshaw buried back-to-back threes.
The Hawks led 44-38 at the break and widened the lead to nine again in the second half.
Moore splashed home a triple to put QU up 62-53 midway through the second half.
“We’ve got to come out here and perform,” Hellenthal said. “And we didn’t do that. The longer the game went the more confident they got.”
Missouri Valley fought back, eventually taking its first lead when Sprenkel fired in a 30-footer with 30 seconds left. It was his seventh 3-pointer of the game.
Sprenkel finished with a game-high 23 points.
Moore’s three followed for Quincy with 12 seconds left before Lance broke the 81-81 tie with the final basket of the night.
“We feel like we can play with anybody,” Jace Lance said. “Quincy’s a great Division II team, but we are one of the best NAIA teams in the country and we knew we could play with them.”
Forward Malik Hardmon led the Hawks with 16 points and nine rebounds. Stamps continued to provide a spark with 17 points off the bench.
Paul Zilinskas had 11 points for Quincy and Moore added 10.
The Hawks will look to regroup after their three-game winning streak was snapped.
“We have to continue to get better,” Hellenthal said. “It’s not the end of the world. It’s a tough loss obviously, but you have to own it. We have to look ourselves in the mirror and realize we can’t just show up and beat anybody. We’ve got to execute the game plan and tonight we didn’t do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.