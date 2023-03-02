ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Quincy University women's basketball team made the most of its first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game in seven years on Thursday.
The Hawks opened up against No. 2 ranked Drury University in the first round, giving the Panthers all they could handle, ultimately falling short 79-78.
The first quarter went back-and-forth with Drury taking a 10-point lead with just over three minutes remaining. QU senior forward Emma Knipe drained a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left to get the Hawks within three points.
QU came within a point of the lead on two separate occasions within the opening two minutes. Drury would pick up the pace and take a nine-point lead to halftime.
In the second half, the Hawks went on a 15-3 run in the third quarter to take a 55-52 lead.
A layup from QU senior guard Beth Matas Martin late in the third quarter gave the Hawks its largest lead of the game at 64-59.
The two teams were tied at 66-66 just 43 minutes into the fourth quarter.
After the Panthers took the lead, Martin drained back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 75 with 2:26 remaining.
With Drury leading 79-78, the Hawks inbounded the ball on the sideline with Grace Flanagan finding Martin. She had a clean look at a 10-foot baseline jumper, which hit the front of the rim and bounced out.
Martin scored a team-high 26 points for the Hawks. Junior Cymirah Williams racked up 17 points and 13 rebounds.
QU finishes the season with a 13-16 record and will graduate Martin, Knipe and Kealani Neves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.