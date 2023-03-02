Beth Matas Martin 2.16.JPG

Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin drives toward the basket during a game on Thursday, Feb. 16 against William Jewell at Pepsi Arena.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Quincy University women's basketball team made the most of its first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament game in seven years on Thursday.

The Hawks opened up against No. 2 ranked Drury University in the first round, giving the Panthers all they could handle, ultimately falling short 79-78.

