QUINCY – Charles Callier came out hitting from long range.
And Mark Bradshaw Jr. delivered his share of big shots in the second half.
The Quincy Hawks were on a roll.
The Hawks held the lead for a majority of the game before history repeated itself.
Quincy University saw sizeable leads vanish in both halves before falling to Missouri S&T 90-84 in overtime Monday night at Pepsi Arena.
The Hawks dropped to 9-9 overall and 2-6 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.
“We just can’t close out games,” Quincy coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “We got up 72-63 and didn’t play smart. We quit executing and quit making stops. Give them credit, they made some plays down the stretch. We just aren’t doing what we need to do late in games to finish it off.”
QU continued to be plagued by a similar issue where it has built big leads at home before coming up short.
Missouri S&T improved to 7-9, 3-6 while snapping a four-game losing streak. The Miners won in Quincy for the first time since 1994.
“We got down, but we kept fighting back,” S&T coach Bill Walker said. “I’m impressed with the resiliency we showed. We simplified our focus and made some adjustments. We played with a lot more toughness as a team.”
The Hawks took a 72-63 on Callier’s trey with five minutes remaining, but the Miners came right back.
Missouri S&T eventually tied the game 74-74 on a Micah Johnson bucket with 9.5 seconds left.
QU was unable to answer, and the game went to overtime.
Bradshaw tied the game at 82-82 with a triple in the extra period, but the Miners responded with six straight points to put the game away.
Quincy jumped to a 19-10 lead to start the game as Callier keyed the run by knocking down a pair of early 3-pointers.
The Miners fought back, eventually taking a 35-33 halftime lead on two free throws by Dylan Singleton.
Callier led the Hawks with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes.
Bradshaw paced Quincy with 20 points despite being held scoreless in the first half. He also had four rebounds and four assists.
“From an offensive standpoint, he played well,” Hellenthal said of Bradshaw. “He made some tough shots. He’s got to continue to give us more defensively, but that’s everybody.”
Callier finished with 19 points, Paul Zilinskas 15, Adam Moore 12 and Solomon Gustafson 10.
Malik Hardmon, who leads QU in scoring and rebounding, had one rebound and did not score while playing just 9 minutes, 32 seconds Monday.
“It’s just what we went with,” Hellenthal said when asked about Hardmon’s limited playing time.
It was another frustrating finish for the Hawks.
“At the end of the day,” Hellenthal said, “it’s not an offensive thing it’s a defensive thing.”
