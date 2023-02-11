QUINCY -- To say Saturday's women's basketball game for Quincy University against Great Lakes Valley Conference rival University of Illinois-Springfield was a disappointment would be an understatement.
The Hawks were hoping to make a move to secure their place into the GLVC Tournament, but instead fell to UIS 81-59 at Pepsi Center.
"I thought we came out and played very selfish basketball in the first half," said QU head coach Kaci Bailey. "We let them dictate and kind of went on our own island. We played super soft and we had 20 turnovers in the first half. I thought we tried in the second half, but you can't wait until the second half to play with some energy when you are down by 25."
Prior to today's game, the Prairie Stars had only won two games.
QU now is tied with McKendree for ninth-place in the point rating system at 2.75, with the Hawks needing to move into the top-8 to qualify for the postseason tournament.
"We weren't expecting (a loss) because we are the better team, but today they showed up more than us," said Hawks junior forward Cymirah Williams. "It was disappointing. We have something to fight for and they don't. Not to be rude or anything. We had a chance to get ourselves up in the conference rankings."
Turnovers doomed QU, with the Hawks turning the ball over 34 times and the Prairie Stars scoring 32 points from Hawk turnovers.
The UIS sophomore guard combination of Liz Uhl and Ariyah Douglas proved to be too much for the Hawks to handle.
Uhl came away with a game-high 32 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Douglas racked up 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
"We said that they have the ability to score," Bailey said. "There's no doubt we simply cannot rely on our offense to win this game, we got to rely on our defense. I don't think we talked and let them get too many open shots. When you got two people shooting the ball that well and you're not locked in defensively, that will hurt you."
UIS freshman guard Ava Bardic added 14 points, six boards and five steals.
Hawks senior guard Beth Matas Martin led QU in scoring with 17 points, while adding three rebounds and three assists.
Williams recorded a double-double, putting up 13 points and 11 boards. The Hawks junior forward also had six steals, two assists and a block.
"It feels good," Williams said of her double-double. "I worked hard, but I just really wish we all worked together. I'm the kind of person who wants everybody to succeed."
Williams added that she felt like the team needed more energy.
"We just took a loss in a game we need and we are really upset about that," Williams said.
QU took a brief early lead, but UIS would take a 18-10 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter would be a turning point, with UIS outscoring QU by a 23-6 margin to take a 41-16 lead by halftime.
"I thought (UIS) had good pressure," Bailey said. "They made us swing the ball early. I felt like we were never able to get settled and we just kind of played frantic and flustered the rest of the game."
QU picked up the pace in the second half, outscoring UIS by a 43-40 margin.
However, the Hawks dug themselves into too big of a hole to climb out of during the first half.
"Our motivation is just to stay consistent," Williams said. "I can only control myself and I'm always going to have my teammates back. If I don't show up, I feel like everybody else won't show up. We are all important key factors to the game, but we all need to show up. Including me."
Following the game, Bailey presented senior forward Emma Knipe a decorative basketball for surpassing 1,000 career points on Jan. 28 against Maryville. Knipe had nine points and five rebounds on Saturday
QU (10-14, 6-10) will host GLVC opponent William Jewell College in its next game at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Hawks will look to snap a three-game losing streak.
"We haven't arrived yet and we are still in the process of turning things around," Bailey said. "We've strung some good games together, but we are coming off of two losses on the road. We should have come in with a chip on our shoulder. Right now, we just have to figure out how to react to that."
The Hawks have only have four more games left in the regular season to determine its postseason fate -- two at home and two on the road.
"We've got four games left," Bailey said. "You got two choices right now -- you can roll over and fold or you can bounce back. You are in control of how the rest of the season goes."
