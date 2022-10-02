ROLLA, Mo. – The Missouri S&T Miners took the conference opener for both teams, using a late touchdown pass to down Quincy University 31-24 on Saturday night.
The Hawks drop to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. With the win, Missouri S&T improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in GLVC play.
The Hawks got on the board first when Tionne Harris found A.J. Hardin on a 45-yard TD pass in the first quarter. After an S&T field goal late in the opening quarter, Tremayne Lee took a handoff 13 yards to give Quincy a 14-3 lead.
At the midway point of the second quarter, the Miners cut the lead to 3 on a touchdown and two-point conversion.
The Hawks answered with under two minutes left in the first half when Harris found Jalen Lawrence for a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-11 game.
As time was expiring, S&T made a 50-yard field goal to cut it to a one score ballgame.
The Miners began the second half with the ball and took full advantage of the opportunity. They put together a 6 play, 43 yard drive in 2:51 to tie the game at 21.
After S&T forced a Hawk fumble, they took a 24-21 lead on a 29-yard field goal.
The Hawks answered with a field goal on a 37-yarder by Drew Lenzen to tie the contest at 24. Missouri S&T put together three plays for 64 yards in 1 minutes, 33 seconds to take the lead.
Harris moved into fifth all-time in school history for passing yards with 4,308.
Quincy University will return home next Saturday as it welcomes Kentucky Wesleyan College for a 1 p.m. kickoff at QU Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.