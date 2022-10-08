QUINCY — The Ferrari that Gary Bass mentioned at the outset of the Quincy University football season found its highest gear Saturday afternoon at Hawks Stadium.
And the hometown crowd was treated to a 46-9 domination of the visitors from Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The 345-mile ride back to Owensboro, Ky.,, couldn't come soon enough for the Panthers, who only trailed by nine points at halftime.
"Our (lack of) composure hurt us," Panthers coach Tyrone Young said. "No question about it. We got off to a slow start offensively, and we didn’t necessarily do the things we usually do to keep ourselves in the game."
The Hawks scored on a safety late in the first quarter and a 1-yard run by Jalen Griffin early in the second frame to lead 9-0 at halftime.
Two quick strikes in the third quarter, sandwiched around a 25-yard field goal by freshman kicker Drew Lenzen, provided the cushion the Hawks needed to even their season record at 3-3.
Junior quarterback Tionne Harris and senior receiver A.J. Hardin hooked up for a 29-yard scoring play with 6:34 left in the third quarter, and then junior linebacker Jackson Connell intercepted a pass and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown with 1:11 left in the quarter.
Connell's pick six was his first as a collegiate player.
"Put a big smile on my face," Connell said, "but I was exhausted. It was a long run."
Connell and his fellow Hawk defenders limited Kentucky Wesleyan to 31 yards rushing and 160 passing for the game.
"They like to throw it all over the place and we just wanted to get after them and not let them to do what they wanted to do. Just be ourselves," Connell said. "We know we can do every week. We just have to go out and play our game."
The Hawks gained 456 yards offense, including 271 passing. Bass was impressed by the way Harris (19 of 32 passing, 2 TDs) ran the offense.
"(In the first half) we didn't score many points but we did run 52 plays on offense," Bass said. "And that kept our defense off the field, which is huge. Even thought we didn’t finish some drives and score points, our offense played very, very well."
The Hawks scored three times in the fourth quarter on runs by Tremayne Lee (1 yard), Stefan Robertson (3 yards) and an 8-yard pass from Harris to Angel Ruiz. Lee led all ballcarriers with 112 rushing yards on 26 carries while Hardin caught six passes for 75 yards.
"I told them afterwards that if we play in all three phases of the game, like we did today, we’re a pretty special football team," Bass said. "Very proud of our guys, they played their tails off."
The Hawks return to Great Lakes Valley Conference play at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.