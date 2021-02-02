QUINCY — Since classes are in full swing, Sarah Nelson knew there wouldn’t be much celebrating once she got back to her dorm room, even after the Quincy University women’s basketball team scored a monumental victory.
Chemistry homework had to be done.
“Especially since it’s a Tuesday night,” Nelson said.
As excited as the Hawks were with their 69-61 upset of 23rd-ranked Southern Indiana in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Pepsi Arena, they also did a good job of keeping it in perspective so that the euphoria didn’t get out of hand.
“In the locker room, we were already talking about carrying it over to our next game,” Nelson said.
It’s the effort, execution and energy the Hawks (2-12) need to emulate.
Quincy held Southern Indiana to 36.2 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range and forced 19 turnovers. The Screaming Eagles’ Emma DeHart, who scored 19 points in a 12-point victory over Quincy last week, was limited to 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting before fouling out.
“Our defense came to play,” QU coach Jeni Garber said. “We did a good job of rotating in our zone and forcing them into some turnovers and some rushed shots.”
Offensively, the Hawks attacked the paint.
Nelson, who had missed the previous four games with a sprained thumb and wrist, went 7 of 10 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line, matching her career high of 21 points. Her presence helped the Hawks score 28 points in the paint and take pressure off the 3-point shooters.
Quincy still struggled from the perimeter, going 3 of 15 from 3-point range, but the long-range jumpers weren’t forced this time.
“Sarah made a big difference being on the block and in the middle,” Garber said. “She did a phenomenal job for us offensively and defensively.”
Quincy bolted to an 8-0 lead out of the gate and extended the advantage to 13-3. After Southern Indiana battled back to tie the game at 19, the Hawks went on a 14-3 run to take an 11-point lead into halftime.
The lead grew to as many as 14 points in the third quarter before the Screaming Eagles (10-3) rallied to tie it at 41 with a minute remaining in the third quarter. Jazz Evans’ personal four-point run to end the quarter gave the Hawks the lead. Southern Indiana tied it again two minutes into the fourth quarter, but never took the lead.
“It should give them a lot of confidence,” Garber said. “They are taking it all in and making adjustments. When Southern Indiana made the run – they did it a couple of times – we didn’t panic and went ahead and took the lead back. We were able to respond.”
Being proficient from the free-throw line helps.
Quincy went 26 of 33 from the line with Laney Lantz making six consecutive free throws in the final 32 seconds to keep Southern Indiana from rallying. Lantz finished 8 of 10 from the line with 10 points, while Aleksandra Petrovic had 13 points. Emma Knipe grabbed nine rebounds and Amanda Porth dished out seven assists.
“We have confidence shooting at the line when we need to,” Nelson said.
It was part of the Hawks’ plan.
“It was all about execution,” Nelson said. “We watched film from our last game and saw a couple things we needed to tweak. We practiced those things. We knew as long as we executed we’d get the win.”