QUINCY – Nothing taking place right now is going quite the way Maddie Bauer planned.
That doesn’t mean it can’t end in spectacular fashion.
A senior forward on the Quincy University women’s soccer team, Bauer is helping guide the Hawks through a series of fall scrimmages and workouts as they endure the coronavirus pandemic delay and wait until spring to kickstart their season.
“It’s been a huge transition with our season getting changed to the spring,” Bauer said. “You can take it two ways. You can take it in a negative way and dwell on it or take this as a time for us to really grow as a group. I’m taking it as a time for us as a team to bond together and work together and figure out how we play together.
“A lot of teams don’t have the opportunity to do that. I take it as a privilege to be out here and working with the team and being together.”
Sunday’s scrimmage at Legends Stadium was the Hawks’ fourth such effort of the fall and showcased a lot of what first-year coach Samuel Thomas is implementing despite the natural drawbacks injuries and pandemic concerns create.
“We’re getting so much development right now, and on top of it, we’re getting so much time together,” Thomas said. “That time is incredibly valuable. Whether it’s team chemistry, whether it’s culture development, whether it’s just getting for me as a coach, that time is immense.
“There have been huge developmental steps taken forward in all different phases of the game.”
Moreso, it’s allowing the veterans like Bauer, senior midfielder Mary Maloney, junior forward Lauren Crane and others to bond with and see which newcomers are ready to fill a void.
“There is so much that we as a staff are getting to learn right now,” Thomas said. “Even if the practice is ugly or the game is ugly because of the interruptions with COVID and other things, it’s so educational and informational for us. And for us to get the chance to play, it’s fun.
“At the end of the day, it’s fun to be on the field.”
It raises the anticipation for the spring.
“Each week, we’re working on different aspects of the game,” Bauer said. “I really think come spring we’re going to be dominating.”
It’s more than a hope or a strong belief. It’s her will to finish as strong as she started and leave this program on the right trajectory. As a freshman in 2017, Bauer was part of a team that went 17-4-1 overall and won the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season title with a 13-1 mark.
The Hawks played for the Midwest Region championship that fall.
“It’s crazy how I can say I’m a senior. I feel like I just got here. Where did the time go?” said Bauer, who played in 20 games as a freshman with three goals and four assists and currently has 11 goals and 10 assists in her career. “It’s hitting my feels. My career is almost over. I’m itching to get out there and make this season one of the best.”