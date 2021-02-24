QUINCY — The eagerness to get on the field, even with temperatures dipping as low zero degrees, led to the Quincy University men’s soccer players begging Hawks coach Mike Carpenter for permission to become snow removal experts.
“They were wanting to go out there and shovel,” Carpenter said of the snow-covered turf at Legends Stadium.
Thanks to some warmer weather and a little bit of rain, the snow has dissipated and the turf is clear. That’s given the Hawks most of this week to make locking in defensively their primary focus ahead of Friday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference season opener at Maryville.
“For the last couple of years, I’ve spent a majority of time preaching about how we are going to defend,” Carpenter said. “I’ve told the boys countless times that our success will 100 percent depend on how we defend as a unit. I think we have the pieces to score the goals necessary to win, and we can do that game in and game out.
“But we have to be really solid defensively. We need to chase clean sheets. We’re spending a lot of time on that concept. It’s an on-going theme because that’s how much I appreciate defending.”
The Hawks return one starter from the 2019 team in junior Joel McIlroy, but junior midfielder Spencer Van Nest will slide back some and provide the defense with a calm, controlling foot. Sophomore Alex Lehman and redshirt freshman Nick Chapman will fill roles on the defensive wings.
“And we have some depth,” Carpenter said. “We have some good things. We really do. I think we have the pieces to be successful.”
That’s certainly true in the attack where senior forward Aubrey Reis is a proven scorer. As a sophomore, the Quincy Notre Dame graduate earned first-team All-GLVC honors when he led the league with 15 goals. He was a second-team All-GLVC pick in 2019 when he led the Hawks with eight goals and three assists.
Flank him with two other QND graduates – redshirt sophomore Cole Hayes and redshirt freshman Macker Little – and the healthy return of Craig Chisholm, who suffered a torn ACL as a freshman, and there’s the chance for this offense to be dynamic despite its youth.
“I think the lack of experience can be offset by competitive spirit and the fact the guys come from good soccer backgrounds and fully understand what it takes to be successful at this level,” Carpenter said.
It’s made the buildup for this season entertaining.
“It’s an extremely, extremely competitive group,” said Carpenter, whose team was picked 10th in the GLVC preseason coaches poll after going 9-8 overall and 7-7 in league play in 2019. “They really get after it. Rarely do I have to motivate it. Even during the grind of the fall, when there were a lot of disappointments with the games pushed to the spring and the challenges necessary on a daily basis due to COVID, they were still excited to do soccer activities.
“It’s a real positive. I feel like over the fall we got more done than almost anybody I talked to at our level and even a lot of Division I teams. I thought we were pretty dang productive. I hope that benefits us in performance and wins.”{/div}