TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The various styles of face coverings the Quincy University men’s basketball players and coaches wore Saturday had one characteristic in common.
They couldn’t disguise the Hawks’ delight.
A blistering start to the second half against Maryville evolved into a scintillating shooting display that ended with Quincy’s first victory of the season – a 91-81 triumph in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Moloney Arena that halted a four-game losing streak.
“Big-time relief,” said Quincy senior forward Tanner Stuckman, clearly smiling beneath his gaiter with the QU logo. “We needed that one bad, especially since it was on the road. We struggled to win on the road last year. So this was a good one to get us going a little bit.”
The Hawks proved to themselves they know how to win.
“That’s really huge,” junior guard Jamaurie Coakley said. “That’s the momentum we need to carry with us going into what lies ahead.”
Saturday’s effort showed once the Hawks get on a roll, they become difficult to stop.
Down as many as 10 points during a lackluster first eight minutes, the Hawks (1-4) turned to the bench to jumpstart the attack.
A 3-pointer from sophomore forward Adam Moore – the first of three treys he hit in the first half – kickstarted an 11-2 run that featured eight straight points by Viktor Kovacevic and gave the Hawks their first lead with 7:39 to go in the first half.
Neither team led by more than four points the remainder of the half as the Saints took a 38-37 halftime lead to the locker room.
That’s where the most significant change took place.
QU coach Ryan Hellenthal and his staff decided to open the second half playing a 2-3 zone defense, the first time this season the Hawks have abandoned their trusted man-to-man approach.
“We wanted to try to get them out of rhythm to start the second half,” said Hellenthal, whose team had five players in double fiigures, including two off the bench. “We got exactly what we wanted.”
Nine seconds into the half, Coakley jumped a pass to the right wing from the Saints’ Ari Jackson and turned it into a breakaway layup that gave the Hawks the lead.
“The entire momentum, from the bench, from everybody on the court, you could feel it shift,” Coakley said. “Our bench made it seem like it was pretty loud in here.”
It grew louder with every shot the Hawks made. Jack Youmans and Stuckman hit back-to-back 3-pointers during an 8-0 salvo that was part of an 11-2 run and ignited a remarkable shooting display.
The Hawks buried their first eight 3-point attempts of the half and didn’t miss a perimeter shot until 12:10 remained in regulation. They went 12 of 18 from 3-point range in the second half and 18 of 29 overall, shooting 62.1 percent.
All but one trey in the second half came off an assist.
“We came out in the second half thinking, ‘Share the ball,’” said QU senior guard Charles Callier, who went 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half and finished with 17 points.
The Hawks’ advantage was 67-53 by the time they missed their first perimeter jumper, and the Saints’ body language made it clear they were exasperated.
“That’s hard to defend,” said Stuckman, who was 5 of 7 from 3-point range with 20 points. “When you have five guys on the floor and they’re all making shots, as a defense, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, crap.’ There’s nothing really you can do. That was a big-time confidence booster for the whole team.”
The Hawks shot 64 percent from the field overall, while piling up 21 assists. Coakley finished with eight assists, five in the second half.
“Every time I found someone for an open shot, I just started going back on defense,” Coakley said. “I felt like it was going to go in every time we shot it. The hoop must have been looking like a squid today for everybody. They weren’t missing.”
It’s a credit to the guards creating open looks.
“The guards were really, really physical getting downhill,” Stuckman said. “They created opportunities for everybody else. That’s something we needed, for guys to get downhill and open up things on the offensive end. We were getting downhill and doing great things.”
The hope is it continues with an exhibition at Northwestern scheduled for Tuesday and the final pre-Christmas game next Sunday at Truman State.
“We have to keep the same outlook,” Callier said. “And we have to play with the same energy.”