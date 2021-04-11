QUINCY – Mary Maloney couldn’t avoid it even if she tried.
The finality of Senior Day is emotional whenever and wherever it takes place.
“It hit me this morning because we did do something festivities,” said Maloney, a senior midfielder on the Quincy University women’s soccer team who was recognized along with teammates Maddie Bauer and Riley Hayes before Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Drury at Legends Stadium. “They made us feel really special, so that’s why it hit me.”
The only thing missing from making the final home game complete was a victory.
Drury scored on a breakaway in the 76th minute to spoil that.
“It is frustrating in a way because we could not end our time here at Legends Stadium in the way we wanted to,” said Bauer, a senior forward. “It doesn’t take away from the fact we worked our butts off. Right now, it’s about looking ahead and putting this game behind us.”
What lies ahead is quite special in its own right.
Following Friday’s trip to Missouri S&T for the regular-season finale, the Hawks (7-4-2) will play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament after missing out last season and suffering a first-round exit in 2018. Returning to the conference tourney was a goal for the seniors, who helped Quincy win a regular-season championship in 2017 and reach the GLVC tournament title game.
In fact, Bauer scored one of QU’s three goal in the tournament opener as a freshman.
“Knowing we are going to be in the GLVC Tournament, I’m so excited for this group,” Bauer said. “(Saturday) night, I was even talking about the lineup of the teams we have ahead. I have a really good feeling about this.”
The Hawks just need a break or two to go their way.
Sunday, that didn’t happen. Quincy outshot Drury 11-9, including a 6-3 advantage in the second half with the wind at its back. Every shot happened to be slightly off target and every cross or pass a split second too slow or too quick.
“Some days, it just doesn’t find the back of the net,” Bauer said. “You have to fight through it and work for it the next game.”
It’s still aggravating to squander good opportunities.
“Very disappointing because we were all over them,” Maloney said. “We just couldn’t get one in. We were so close.”
Next time, it may be different.
“We are going to take how we feel right now and use it as fuel for (Missouri) S&T and the tournament,” Maloney said. “So I have a good feeling about where we’re going, but it’s a little sour right now.”