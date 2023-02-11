QUINCY -- After suffering a 88-53 road thumping to the University of Illinois-Springfield on Dec. 1, the Quincy University had Saturday's rematch at Pepsi Center circled on their calendars.
It was a closer game, but it was not the result the Hawks were looking for. Great Lakes Valley Conference foe UIS defeated QU for the second time this season, a 84-74 loss on Saturday.
"They definitely had a big lead on us and it was a blowout type of game (on Dec. 1), so we came into this game kind of wanting this matchup," said QU senior forward Malik Hardmon. "We were aggressive. We wanted to see them and that was the mentality we wanted this game. It got away from us."
Hardmon recorded a double-double in a losing effort, compiling 22 points and 13 rebounds.
"I thank God for it, but I don't feel too good because we lost," Hardmon said. "That's where my head is at right now. I wanted to win because this would have been a good win for us season-wise. It doesn't come down to stats for me or anybody."
The Hawks had three other players reach double figures in scoring -- Paul Zilinskas with 12 points, Jamuarie Coakley with 11 points and Zion Richardson with 10 points.
QU was unable to find a way to slow down Prairie Stars sophomore guard Max Kunnert, who had a game-high 33 points. He was 12-for-16 in field goal attempts, 5-for-9 on 3-point attempts and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
"He's a really good player and that was part of the issue," said Hawks head coach Steve Hawkins. "We had our defense out working 1-on-1 outside. They are a good 3-point shooting team. (Jack) Weber hurt us inside and Kunnert hurt us outside. We didn't execute and did a really poor job of recognizing what went on behind us."
Weber finished with 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Michael Wright also scored 13 points for UIS.
The Hawks could had made up the distance at the free throw line after getting 36 attempts, but only made 55.5% of them.
"We are not a good shooting team and we haven't been all year," Hawkins said. "We've got to work with the guys that we have, but we also have to play with the team that we have. Getting to the free throw line is a big part of that. Tonight, we got there 36 times and we only made 20 of them. So we couldn't keep pace with them."
QU had the momentum early on and held a 8-2 lead a little more than three minutes into the game.
It would not last with UIS soon passing the Hawks and never relinquishing the lead, taking a 35-28 lead to halftime.
"We just were not thinking straight and not thinking about the game as we should," Hardmon said. "There was nobody producing on the offensive or defensive end. We were just poor, all-around. We had the lead and we just started making bad decisions."
The Hawks came out flat to start the second half and the Prairie Stars would take as high as a 17-point lead.
QU would narrow the lead to single-digits towards the closing minutes, but never came close to threatening the Prairie Stars' lead.
The Hawks are currently fifth the the GLVC men's basketball point rating system at 3.47, with the top eight teams in the conference making the postseason tournament.
"Could someone explain this point system to me," Hawkins asked. "Half of the time, I think I understand it. But then the (ratings) comes out and I think how does this happen? I hope go away from it because it's a lot easier to understand standings."
QU (13-11, 9-7) will host GLVC opponent William Jewell College in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"We'll just bounce back and keep pushing," Hardmon said. "This is a tight-knit unit, so we are just going to pick each other up. Especially myself with the mistakes that I made. Coming into Thursday, we are just going to try to get right back at it."
