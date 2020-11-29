ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – For more than 36 hours leading up to Sunday’s game against Lewis, Quincy University men’s basketball coach Ryan Hellenthal and his staff reiterated the need to exceed the Flyers’ energy and effort from the opening tip.
The Hawks didn’t follow through.
Lewis forced two turnovers and grabbed two offensive rebounds in the game’s first three minutes, staking itself to a three-point lead. It set the tone for a physically dominant effort by the Flyers, who earned a 77-70 victory in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Neil Carey Arena.
“Despite some of our ups and downs the last couple of years, I think we’ve set a standard and an expectation in our program that we’re the hardest playing team every night out,” Hellenthal said. “The first two games, we’ve been outworked and outhustled.
“In this league, we’re not going to win that way.”
The Hawks (0-2) were outscored 42-16 on points in the paint, gave up 13 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points, and despite taking the lead five different times in the second half, never had back-to-back defensive stops while holding the lead.
“They were the more physical team,” QU senior guard Charles Callier said. “We weren’t as physical as them. We didn’t match up with their physicality. They kind of overwhelmed us with that.”
It showed at the most critical moment.
The Hawks trailed 57-55 with 6:27 to play when Flyers guard Artese Stapleton missed a 3-pointer, but Lewis forward Atakan Sahinkaya grabbed the offensive rebound. The Flyers worked another 20 seconds off the clock before QU’s Viktor Kovacevic fouled Bruno Williams driving to the basket.
Kovacevic relentlessly argued the call and was hit with a technical foul.
Williams made two free throws, Beau Frericks made two more and the Flyers never trailed again.
“It’s about being a little more aggressive,” Callier said.
Despite what ended up being a seven-point deficit with six minutes to play, the Hawks gave themselves a chance.
A 3-pointer by Callier followed by his two free throws on the next possession pulled QU within 62-60. He hit another jumper with 2:47 to go to make it 66-64. The Hawks couldn’t get a stop or string together consecutive baskets to either tie the game or take the lead.
They committed three turnovers in the final 75 seconds.
“We’re a capable team, but we have to learn how to pull through at the end and execute,” Callier said. “If we learned anything, we’re capable of winning games. We just have to go do it.”
Callier finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, while senior forward Tanner Stuckman had 17 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Jack Youmans finished with 13 points, going 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Lewis had four players in double figures, led by Bruno Williams with 14. Jacksonville product Brandon McCombs had 12 points had 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
The Flyers outrebounded the Hawks 38-30 with seven more offensive boards.
“We have to send more people to the boards and crash and stop those second-chance points,” Callier said.
That comes back to being the hardest playing team on the floor.
“We have to go harder in practice, pay more attention to detail, watch more film and just go from there,” Callier said. “It’s up to us, everybody that was in that locker room.”
Lewis 77, Quincy 70
QUINCY (0-2)
Callier 6-14 2-3 17, Stuckman 7-11 1-2 17, Kovacevic 2-4 3-4 8, Crisler 2-5 0-0 6, Coakley 1-4 2-2 4, Youmans 4-9 2-3 13, Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Boyd 0-1 2-2 2, Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Schwepker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 12-16 70.
LEWIS (1-1)
McCombs 6-8 0-2 12, Sahinkaya 5-12 2-2 12, Stapleton 3-11 3-4 10, Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Frericks 2-7 2-2 6, Williams 3-6 8-8 14, Jackson 3-3 0-1 6, Pettinato 1-4 2-2 5, Boucher 2-2 0-0 4, Zrnic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 17-21 77.
Halftime—Quincy 36, Lewis 36. 3-point field goals—Quincy 12-31 (Callier 3-9, Youmans 3-7, Crisler 2-5, Stuckman 2-4, Moore 1-4, Kovacevic 1-1, Boyd 0-1), Lewis 4-17 (Bell 2-5, Stapleton 1-3, Pettinato 1-1, Frericks 0-4, Sahinkaya 0-3, Williams 0-1). Rebounds—Quincy 30 (Callier, Youmans 7), Lewis 38 (Bell 10). Assists—Quincy 15 (Callier 6), Lewis 8 (Stapleton, Frericks 3). Steals—Quincy 9 (Callier 3), Lewis 12 (Stapleton 6). Blocked shots—Quincy 5 (Stuckman, Kovacevic 2), Lewis 1 (Sahinkaya). Turnovers—Quincy 18, Lewis 14. Fouls—Quincy 14, Lewis 17. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—Kovacevic. Officials—Mike Kashirsky, Eric Anderson, Rick O’Neill.