QUINCY — It’s a refrain Ryan Hellenthal knows is growing old.
“We got out-toughed,” the Quincy University men’s basketball coach said Thursday night.
It seems to happen nearly every night out these days.
The Hawks trailed Lewis by four points with 11 minutes remaining in the Great Lakes Valley Conference game at Pepsi Arena, only to allow 33 points thereafter and suffer a 94-75 loss. It is the Hawks’ fifth loss in their last six games and the eighth time they’ve allowed 86 or more points.
Quincy ranks last in the GLVC in scoring defense, allowing 83.6 points per game.
The struggles on that end of the floor are being defined by lack of toughness and determination.
“You have to want to play defense,” Hellenthal said. “We have to find that want.”
Without it, the Hawks are putting too much pressure on the offense to carry the load.
Quincy (4-11) trailed just 45-42 at halftime after going 6 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53.3 percent from the field. However, Lewis had 15 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points in the first half, giving the Flyers the three-point advantage despite going 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
“We gave up too much,” Hellenthal said.
There was nothing to counterbalance it in the second half.
The Hawks made just 10 field goals in the second half, shooting 37 percent from the field and going 5 of 14 from 3-point range. It made a rally impossible, as did the Flyers’ ability to own the paint.
Lewis finished with 22 offensive rebounds, a 25-5 advantage in second-chance points and a 52-26 edge in points in the paint. The Flyers had six players in double figures, led by Artese Stapleton with 15 points. Nine different players grabbed offensive rebounds and 11 different players had at least one of the Flyers’ 50 rebounds.
Quincy managed just 26 rebounds total.
Senior forward Tanner Stuckman rebounded from a scoreless game against Indianapolis with 26 points, going 10 of 14 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Jamaurie Coakley had 19 points and Adam Moore added 14, but the Hawks’ bench contributed just eight points.
The Hawks will try to rebound against Illinois-Springfield at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Pepsi Arena, looking to avenge a 77-70 loss to the Prairie Stars on the road in the season opener.