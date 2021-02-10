EVANSVILLE, Ind. — It had been nearly a month since the Southern Indiana men’s basketball team played a game in its own arena, and the Screaming Eagles relished the opportunity to be back home Wednesday night.
Quincy University couldn’t match that fervor.
Southern Indiana raced to a 24-7 lead seven minutes into Wednesday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game, and although the Hawks trimmed the deficit to single digits on three separate occasions, a full comeback wasn’t in the works as they lost 86-71 at Screaming Eagles Arena.
The setback makes the Hawks (5-12) a longshot to fight their way into the GLVC Tournament picture and leaves them no hope of finishing with at least a .500 record.
“It’s just disappointing,” QU coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “It’s a sub-par effort.”
Defensively, the Hawks weren’t up to the task.
The Screaming Eagles (10-3) shot 57.6 percent from the field in the second half and 47.8 percent overall, taking advantage of their ability to clear rebounds to set up easy looks. Southern Indiana had 13 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points and seemed to make a clutch play each and every time it was needed.
For example, the Hawks pulled within 56-47 with nine minutes remaining in regulation, only to see the Screaming Eagles score the next five points as Mateo Rivera hit a jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions.
Each time the Hawks cut the deficit to 10 or fewer, the Screaming Eagles responded by scoring three or five straight points. Rivera was responsible for it twice as he made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as the Screaming Eagles won their sixth straight game.
“We never seemed to grab control on the defensive end ever,” Hellenthal said. “We got a few stops here and there, but nothing in a row where we could mount a run. I told the guys, ‘If you get this thing to six or four, now they start to feel some pressure.’ I don’t think they felt pressure all night.
“Even when we’d get a stop, we wouldn’t block out and they’d get an offensive rebound. Those second-effort type plays fuel teams like Southern Indiana. It showed tonight. We had no answer for their multiple efforts to our one.”
It explains how Southern Indiana played the entire second half with only one stretch of three straight empty possessions.
Meanwhile, the Hawks’ struggles were apparent from the start.
They committed turnovers on four of their first five possessions, missed seven of their first eight 3-pointers and had no rhythm offensively. The Screaming Eagles led 11-0 before Hawks freshman guard Jaylen Boyd scored on a jumper nearly three minutes into the game.
The Hawks didn’t reach double figures until eight minutes elapsed and scored just 24 first-half points, the fewest points in a half this season.
“If you try to establish yourself at the rim early and get some easy shots and see it go in, you have better success playing inside out,” Hellenthal said. “I thought we settled a lot early.”
Quincy ended up shooting 37.5 percent from the field and going 8 of 26 from 3-point range. Charles Callier led the Hawks with 19 points, while Silas Crisler had 14 points and nine rebounds.