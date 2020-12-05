QUINCY — Jazz Evans has played enough basketball to understand it can evolve into a game of runs.
Handling those emotional waves is where teams separate themselves.
Saturday, the Lindenwood women’s basketball team managed the ups and downs with veteran poise.
Despite allowing Quincy University to end the first half on an 8-0 run, the Lions responded with an 18-2 run over the first five minutes of the third quarter to turn the Hawks’ home opener into a blowout. The Hawks scored just 19 points in the second half of a 67-41 Great Lakes Valley Conference loss at Pepsi Arena.
“When the other team scores, we get down on ourselves,” said Evans, the Quincy freshman point guard. “We have to realize it’s not football. The other team is going to score. You have to take it mentally and come back and hit them harder each time.”
The Hawks never hit back.
Quincy (0-4, 0-4 GLVC) shot just 12.5 percent from the field in the third quarter and 24.6 percent overall, while getting beat up in the physical categories. Lindenwood outrebounded Quincy 54-29 overall and 14-5 on the offensive end, while owning a 34-12 advantage on points in the paint.
“We have to be more physical,” QU coach Jeni Garber said. “We’ve been outphysicaled in every game we’ve played this year. We have to be able to make sure we get in there and play physical and not soft.”
The Lions (1-2, 1-2 GLVC) scored six second-chance points in the first quarter and led by 13 points just three minutes into the second quarter after scoring three times on passes to the post that were kicked out for 3-pointers.
The Lions made 6 of 12 treys over the middle two quarters and shot 36.8 percent from the perimeter overall.
“We love to utilize our post players,” Lindenwood senior forward Julia Ruzevich said. “Even our guards can play in there. We have bigger guards this year who can play physical. We love getting the ball inside. With teams like this that collapse, we have great shooters outside. We just have to stay poised and look for our outside game.”
Ruzevich did that efficiently. She was credited with two assists, but her ability to catch and facilitate led to numerous other scoring options. She finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as she enjoyed another solid return to where she began her college career.
Last year, in her first appearance at Pepsi Arena after leaving Quincy following her freshman year, she had 11 points and seven rebounds in a 23-point victory.
This was more dominant.
“We played awesome as a team,” Ruzevich said. “Our energy was great on defense.”
The Hawks couldn’t combat that.
Evans scored 14 points, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while sophomore guard Laney Lantz had 11. However, the Hawks were 4 of 19 overall from 3-point range and managed just five second-chance points. They also committed 16 turnovers.
“We have to really make sure we don’t get down on ourselves on the offensive end,” Garber said. “Some people were getting down on themselves and pressing really hard wanting to make something happen. That was our problem the whole game.
“They were pressing too hard to make something happen. I can handle that. They care and they want to do it for their teammates.”
The Hawks believe it’s possible if they eliminate the mistakes and find better cohesion on game day.
“A lot of people can see at times we’re playing individually, but we have that chemistry in practice,” Evans said. “We all love each other and play together well. When we play other teams, we have to come together better.”