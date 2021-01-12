ST. LOUIS — Laney Lantz gave the Quincy University women’s basketball team the jolt necessary to finally get in the victory column.
The Hawks wasted the momentum.
Lantz, the sophomore guard and team’s leading scorer, nailed a jumper from the left elbow with three-tenths of a second remaining in regulation Tuesday afternoon to tie Maryville at 60 and send the game to overtime. The Saints quelled the uprising right there, scoring the first six points and 10 of the first 12 in overtime to pull away for a 74-70 victory at Moloney Arena.
This is the deepest Quincy (0-8) has gone in a season with a victory since going 0-26 in Larry Just’s first season at the helm in 1997-98.
Despite trailing the majority of the fourth quarter by as many as five points, the Hawks tied the game at 58 when sophomore forward Sarah Nelson made a pair of free throws with 33 seconds remaining. The Saints ran the clock down to six seconds before Jayda Jansen was fouled by the Hawks’ Dami Adeyinka.
Jansen, who scored a game-high 26 points, made both free throws for a 60-58 lead. Jansen went 7 of 7 from the line overall.
After taking a timeout, Quincy inbounded the ball from midcourt and got it to Lantz, who bounced, elevated and drilled the shot. However, the Hawks turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions of overtime and trailed by as many as eight points.
Another rally happened with Marta Rivera’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining pulling the Hawks within 72-70. Jansen drove the lane for the final basket.
Aleksandra Petrovic led the Hawks with 17 points and 13 rebounds, to go along with four assists and three steals. Lantz had 17 points, and Nelson had 12 points and six rebounds.
Quincy turns around and plays host to Maryville at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pepsi Arena.