QUINCY -- The Quincy University men's volleyball team narrowly lost to Cornerstone University on Monday at Pepsi Arena.
Cornerstone defeated QU in five sets -- 26-24, 14-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-12.
Hawks opposite hitter Raje Alleyne had a team-high 26 kills, while also compiling one assist and four blocks.
QU setter Jonas Holzinger led the way in assists with 47, while also getting nine digs and one ace.
Hawks outside hitter A.J. Goedheer had 13 kills and three aces.
QU (5-12, 0-7) will be back in action on Thursday, traveling on the road to face Missouri S&T at 7 p.m.
Culver-Stockton lacrosse falls in season opener
The Culver-Stockton College women's lacrosse team fell to Ottawa (Kansas) 14-7 in a non-conference match at AdventHealth Field on Monday.
Ottawa's Cecily Anderson had a five-goal performance, with Mackenzie Simmons racking up four goals.
Wildcats midfielder Sophia Vomund led the way in scoring with three goals.
Wildcats attacker McKayla Nevarez added two goals.
Melanie Sanchez and Erin Bodine each scored a goal for Culver-Stockton.
Wildcats goalie Jillian Verynck (0-1) made 15 saves and allowed 14 goals.
Culver-Stockton (0-1) will play at Hendrix (Arkansas) in its next game at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Trojans senior Sydney Miller wins Player of the Week
Hannibal-LaGrange University senior Sydney Miller was selected as the American Midwest Conference Softball Player of the Week on Monday.
Senior Lacy Cruz of Cottey won Conference Pitcher of the Week for the fifth week of the season.
During the week of Feb. 27 through March 5, Miller went 9-for-17 at the plate. She batted .529, hit two doubles, had three RBIs and two runs scored.
Miller is batting .560 for the young season.
Hawks baseball sweep weekend series
The Quincy University baseball team came away with a 4-0 sweep over Northwood University in a four-game set over Saturday and Sunday at QU Stadium.
It's the QU baseball program's first sweep since April 16-18 over William Jewell College.
Both of Sunday's games were slugfests with QU winning the first game 10-8 and the second game 8-7, which lasted nine innings.
Hawks shortstop Gino D'Allessio went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
QU first baseman Lance Logsdon went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBIs.
QU second baseman Nolan Wosman went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI.
Hawks designated hitter Austin Simpson went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Third baseman Jon Huffman hit a solo home run and walked.
Hawks starting pitcher Kobe Essien lasted 3.2 innings during the first game, while striking out six batters. He had a no-decision after allowing one walk, five hits and four earned runs.
Crus Meier (1-0) earned the win in relief after pitching 2.2 innings and getting four strikeouts. Nolan Roseman earned the save in game one.
In the second game, D'Alessio hit a three-run home run.
Simpson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and a run.
Jay Hammel started the second game for QU, going 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. He had a no-decision after allowing five hits, two walks and five earned runs.
Roman Harrison (1-0) pitched three innings in relief to earn the win, while Brett Panick got the save.
QU (8-3) will host Augustana University for a doubleheader on Friday, with first pitch of the first game scheduled for noon.
Culver-Stockton softball drops two games in Florida
The Culver-Stockton College softball team fell in both ends of its doubleheader in the USSSA Spring Games at Viera, Florida on Sunday.
The Wildcats fell to St. Thomas 7-0 in the first game, and fell to Michigan-Dearborn 9-3 in the second game.
St. Thomas pitchers Abbigail Smith and Isabella Castelli limited the Wildcats to just four hits in the first game, with Smith earning the win after going four frames.
Emma Roseberry (2-1) pitched six innings for Culver-Stockton, allowing 14 hits, no walks and seven earned runs.
Wildcats first baseman Rosa Anquiano went 1-for-2 with a walk during the first game.
Culver-Stockton starting pitcher Makayla Slavik (1-3) went five innings with one strikeout, and was the losing pitcher after allowing five walks, nine hits and eight earned runs. Kenzie Guilfoyle pitched an inning in relief for the Wildcats.
Anquiano went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs in the second game. Katelyn Felt went 2-for-4 with a run and stolen base, while Sophia Ashbly went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and two runs.
Culver-Stockton (4-6) will face Marian in its next game at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Melbourne, Florida.
