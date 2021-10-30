MARYVILLE, Mo. -- The Quincy University women's volleyball team defeated Maryville 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-17) in a conference game at Pepsi Arena on Saturday.
Emily Rehagen led QU with 12 kills and 14 digs. Makayla Knoblauch had a team-high 39 set assists and added 10 digs.
Quincy University (13-11, 7-6) will play a road conference game against the University of Missouri-St. Louis on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
